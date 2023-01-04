International
TTC fares to rise by 10 cents, more special constables coming in Tory budget plan
TTC fares will increase by 10 cents per ride, part of a proposed $53 million increase to the transit agency’s budget this year, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday.
Riders are being asked to pay more after two years of fare freezes, even as ridership remains lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. A single ride currently costs $3.25.
If approved by city council, Tory said the new funding will go toward hiring 10 additional Streets to Homes workers, who will help connect with homeless people who are increasingly turning to TTC stations. and vehicle shelter.
“While this is a challenging year for the city, we are investing to keep transit safe, improve service and support seniors and low-income residents,” Tory said in a news release.
The proposed plan would also allow an additional 50,000 low-income residents to participate in the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program, which aims to make the TTC and Wheel-Trans more affordable, the city says.
Riders are currently given free two-hour transfers and children under the age of 12 can ride for free. TTC fares will also continue to rise for seniors and all monthly passes, the city says.
New initiatives ‘distract’: advocacy group
The city says the “much-needed” initiatives from the updated transit budget will “provide relief to Toronto’s most vulnerable residents.” However, the executive director of public transit advocacy group TTCriders told CBC News they are “distracting.”
“The majority of transit users are low-income, shift workers, women, people of color, and they’re being asked to pay more,” said Shelagh Pizey-Allen. “It is unacceptable.”
CBC Toronto previously reported that summer TTCridership was at 57 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
“Welcoming riders with lower fares and more frequent and reliable service should be the mayor’s top priority,” said a statement from TTCriders. They add that expanding the rebate program is a good step, but “doesn’t seem to cover all low-income Torontonians who need relief.”
Public transit advocacy groups say one possible solution is for the mayor to fund transit service with parking fees at malls and commercial landlords.
This is not the time for growth, says the adviser
Ward 12 Coun. John Matlowalso expressed his displeasure at the fare hike, telling CBCToronto that the city’s goal should be to incentivize Torontonians back on the TTC.
“This is seriously not the time to raise the cost of our transit system,” Matlow said. “In fact, I want to see it more accessible and more affordable.”
Matlow also says the mayor has failed to provide a “thoughtful and cohesive” budget plan that would provide a better explanation of where funds are going and where savings are needed.
“He’s saying it’s necessary without yet showing us the entirety of the budget he’s proposing,” Matlow said, referring to Tory’s new $53 million transit budget.
50 more special policemen should be hired
Tory is also planning to hire 50 more special constables for the TTC, which has recently seen a spate of violent attacks, including two murders in the past year. A recent report from Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 also found that 73 percent of respondents reported violent experiences on public transportation and 50 percent reported harassment.
Pizey-Allen says a “thoughtful approach” to security is needed.
“We don’t think adding more police is the right approach,” she said. “Special constables are not equipped to create more access [or]welcoming environment.”
ATU Local 113 President Marvin Alfred said in a statement that while the transit workers union welcomes major investments in improving TTC service and safety, the city must better address the issues that lead to conflict on public transportation.
“Just the police can’t fix it and Streets Homes can’t get people into homes that don’t exist or are unaffordable,” Alfred said. “We need a comprehensive safety and security plan that provides real housing solutions and a better way to respond to people in crisis.”
The announcement says the city is spending $958.7 million on the TTC this year.
A spokesperson from the TTC says the transit agency hopes to release their full report tomorrow, which will then have to be approved by the Board of Commissioners and City Council. The TTC is set to discuss the proposed budget on January 9.
