NS healthcare recruitment drive to Kenyan refugee camp leads to 65 job offers – Halifax





Nova Scotia says a health care recruiting trip to Kenya led to dozens of conditional job offers for continuing care assistants. The province said in a statement Wednesday that it led a trip to a Kenyan refugee camp in partnership with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. The Nova Scotia Health Association and senior care provider MacLeod Group were also involved. Sixty-five continuing care assistants are expected to begin arriving in mid-2023, the province said. Read more: Nova Scotia will raise continuing care aides’ wages by 23 per cent Read more Nova Scotia will raise continuing care aides’ wages by 23 per cent “One of the biggest challenges we face is finding the right health care professionals to fill the vacancies we have across Nova Scotia,” Health and Welfare Minister Michelle Thompson said in the release. “There are talented and skilled people around the world who would love to come here and we would love to have them.” Story continues below ad Nova Scotian newcomers were soon recruited through the Canadian federal government Economic mobility route pilot. The pilot helps qualified refugees immigrate to Canada and meet regional and provincial immigration requirements. It aims to ease the immigration process by waiving application and biometric fees, speeding up the application process to six months and covering the cost of pre-departure medical care. It also offers loans to cover travel costs and help people settle in their new communities, the government said. Trending now ‘Nothing is available’: Pharmacies short of adult cold and flu medicines

What happened to Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin? What we know so far

Ski resort employee dies after jumping from helicopter in Utah To date, 42 applicants have been supported by Nova Scotia, nearly half of whom are now employed in continuing care in the province. Read more: Nova Scotia report looks at impact of COVID-19 restrictions on long-term care residents Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams said in the announcement that she looks forward to welcoming more people into the province's workforce. "As Nova Scotians age, they deserve to know that the care they seek will be ready for them where and when they need it," said Adams, adding that the newcomers will "help deliver this essential care across Nova Scotia". Bahati Ernestine Hategekimana, a former continuing care assistant and economic mobility consultant at RefugePoint, said in the release that it is valuable for employers and others to see the number of highly skilled and educated people living as refugees. Story continues below ad "This program will continue to provide hope and solutions for refugees and their families to build their new lives here," she said, "while contributing their skills to alleviate the labor shortage in Nova Scotia." This recruitment effort is part of the Nova Scotia government's Action for Health strategy, which includes attracting and supporting the most internationally trained health providers.



