Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid solution





They warned of the dire consequences of not renewing Resolution 2642, which is set to expire on January 10. If the cross-border resolution is not renewed, the already desperate humanitarian situation in northwestern Syria it will be aggravated further at a time when people in the country need the support of the international community to survive, they said in a statement. Affected women and girls For eight years, the resolution has allowed the delivery of critical aid to northwestern Syria, despite current restrictions on its scope and duration. Experts noted that access to health care remains challenging for many Syrians due to factors such as insecurity, difficulties in simply reaching health facilities, and security challenges that affect freedom of movement, but also patriarchal norms AND gender-based violence that disproportionately affect women and girls. Every month, the UN arrives 2.7 million people with cross-border assistance. Approximately 80 percent are women and children who face additional burdens and risks to their physical and mental health as a result of not meeting their routine and emergency sexual and reproductive health needs. Ever increasing needs The renewal of the resolution is the minimum required to respond to the ever-increasing needs and vulnerabilities of millions of civilians in the Northwest. there are no comparable alternative cross-border aid to reach the 4.1 million people in need there, they said. Experts warned that failure to renew the resolution would hamper and drastically reduce the delivery of life-saving humanitarian and medical aid to the region. Despite the support provided by civil society and other international and national organizations to increase humanitarian response activities, we express concern about the risks of increased hunger among the population, the lack of access for patients to receive appropriate and timely care health, they said. . Live in danger Furthermore, insufficient prioritization of access to a full range of sexual and reproductive health goods, information and services, particularly for adolescents and victims of sexual violence, has created additional challenges for women and girls. This is compounded by the risk that millions of people will lose housing assistance and access to water. We are deeply concerned that the deprivations caused by the end of UN cross-border operations will result in preventable deaths. The 15 experts who issued the statement were appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. They are independent of any government or organization, work on a voluntary basis and act in their individual capacity. They are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work.

