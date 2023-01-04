Ukraine steps up efforts to show that its wheat feeds the needy

Russia repeated claims that the Black Sea Grain Initiative only helps rich countries keep Ukraine on the defensive for months. Now, Ukraine is trying to turn the tables on Moscow, with the support of the US, the United Nations, Japan, France, Norway and other countries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled the Grain from Ukraine campaign in November to show that some of the world’s poorest countries are benefiting from grain shipped from Odesa, and the US was the first to announce its $20 million support.

The ship Neva, chartered by the UN World Food Programme, left the port of Odesa on December 8 with 25,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat and delivered the cargo on Thursday to Somalia, where more than 7 million people face insecurity acute food and 200,000 are. struggling with catastrophic levels of hunger.

Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said the Neva is just one of three ships that will send a total of 80,000 tons of wheat to Ethiopia and Somalia. In addition, WFP is now holding a tender for donors to buy 75,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to be delivered to Yemen and Ethiopia.

The goal, he said Embassy of Ukraine in the UK on Tuesdayis for Wheat from Ukraine to become an essential part of world food security.

We are becoming the leader of global food security efforts, Zelenskyy said last Wednesday. This year has shown that without a Ukrainian farmer, without Ukrainian agricultural exports, it is impossible to guarantee not only food, but also social security for dozens of countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. Our two initiatives (the Black Sea Grain Initiative) and the Grain from Ukraine program have turned the world into a vital stability.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy WFP and the US Agency for International Development have been buying Ukrainian grain for donation since the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed in July, but that aid has been overshadowed by the massive amounts of Ukrainian corn, wheat and vegetable oil flowing into Europe, China. and other rich importing nations.

UN officials have been steadfast in their defense that exports to rich countries also helped poorer regions of the world by lowering overall commodity prices. This is an argument borne out in the UN’s monthly food price reports, but hunger persists in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and Moscow continues to punctuate it with massive amounts of Ukrainian wheat flowing to European countries such as Spain.

Spanish buyers are by far the largest importers of Ukrainian wheat, taking nearly 3 million tons of it since the Black Sea Grains Initiative began. Russian critics have not mentioned China, but the Chinese are not far behind the Spanish in imports. Turkey, a country that played a critical role in negotiating the Initiative, has imported about 2 million tons. Italy is in fourth place with about 1.5 million tons.

On December 28 alone, six ships left Odesa ports with 70,080 tons of corn, 50,272 tons of wheat and 5,500 tons of sunflower meal, according to UN data. All six ships are destined for Spain. In a span of three days from December 25 to December 28, five ships bound for China left Odessa ports with 367,040 tons of corn.

The amounts for low-income, developing countries are much smaller, but they are increasing. UN data shows that a total of 473,575 tonnes of wheat have been sent to Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Yemen and Somalia.

With more and more Ukrainian grain reaching countries in need, the United Nations is waging its own war against Russian criticism and international perception of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukraine is fulfilling its commitment to ensure global food security, said Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyys chief administrator. Despite persistent Russian obstacles, Ukrainian agricultural products go to African, Asian and European countries. In two days, 11 ships exported 422,000 tons from Odessa ports.

And it’s not just the United Nations that funds donations. The key to the recent shipment of 25,000 tons of wheat to Somalia was financing provided by Finland, France and Japan, according to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

USAID began buying Ukrainian wheat for donation in August, when it sent 23,000 tons to the Horn of Africa and pledged to buy another 150,000 tons.

The US spent $173 million to buy Ukrainian grain for donation in the first months of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and then announced another $20 million in November, when Zelenskyy unveiled the wheat campaign from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy boasted last week that more than 30 countries have contributed about $200 million in donations and delivery of goods under the Grain from Ukraine program.

The European Union and Qatar, Turkey and Japan, Norway and South Korea, Canada and the US are just the beginning of the global humanitarian corridor for countries facing the threat of famine, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia’s war has disrupted the global supply chain.

Russia continues to block these supplies despite the operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure.

All ships entering and leaving the Black Sea must go through inspection in the Bosphorus Strait by the Joint Coordination Center, and that means Russian officials are involved.

The UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia are all represented on the JCC, but Ukrainian officials are accusing Russian officials of slowing down the inspection process.

It is the deliberate actions of Russian inspectors that slow down the process, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said in a quote reported by the consultancy firm APK Inform. They reduced the number of inspection groups and then began to extend the time of inspections. The Russian representatives started checking even those parameters that were not required by the KPK and were not related to the object of the inspection.

Ministry of Infrastructure, in a tweet on Tuesdaycomplained that 95 ships loaded with grain are waiting for inspection in the Bosphorus Strait because Russian officials at the JCC systematically slow down the process, causing some of the ships to be delayed for months.