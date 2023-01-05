Ottawa Vacancy Tax: Online Portal Now Open

The online portal for Ottawa homeowners to declare their property status is now open as the city launches its new vacant unit tax.

All owners have until March 16 to declare whether all their residential properties are occupiedeven if the property is their primary residence, or face a surcharge of 1 percent of the assessed value of their property on their tax bill.

Earl of the River Ward. Riley Brockington says many residents have expressed frustration with portal access and the burden the tax places on residents.

There are two points the residents are raising with me, firstly their continued dissatisfaction that the city council passed this new policy, a tax on residential homeowners who do not use a home for residential purposes, he explained.

Second, there was a perception that the portal would open on January 1st, the correspondence that went out to homeowners clearly states that it would be ready in January and it is ready today.

This misunderstanding led to an urgent rush by some people who were eager to submit their statement.

“Because they didn’t give an exact date of when it started, I got a lot of panicked calls saying I want to do this now and why isn’t it up there?” said Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh.

Many residents spent several hours online on Wednesday morning, with the portal displaying a message saying it was unavailable.

Rob DiNardo tried several times. He says, once I got in, it was smooth and worked well.

But it didn’t start well.

This morning, I went to the portal and it says it was not accessible from 6am to 8am, I waited until 8. After that, it went 8:30, then I waited and it said 9:30; then i tried again at 11 and got it. It was very frustrating.

The city says that as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 17,000 residents had filled out their return online under the city’s new vacant unit tax program.

The goal is to reduce vacant units in the city and build more affordable housing.

I don’t think (the statement) is necessary, the onus should be on the city to track it down, not the property owner.

Brockington says residents are frustrated.

People just don’t think it’s necessary. They are quite upset that it is a negative option, that if they do not respond they will tax one percent of the assessed value. I certainly did not support this policy or tax, he said.

There are 330,000 homeowners in this city. Think how much of a statement that is, and for people who are far away who didn’t get the notification, or misplaced the notification, all the time it would take to follow up with these residents.

Ottawa City Council voted last spring to impose the annual tax, a move designed to address vacant and neglected homes in the city. Those who do not declare risk paying one percent of the assessed value of their property.

We want to see properties rented out and used, and if they are not, then those owners have to pay a fine and that money goes into affordable housing, Kavanagh said.

Christina Chenard says she was kicked out of the portal several times when she tried to fill out her statement.

It finally reminded me of the initial layout of the vaccine portal, as well as the registration of swimming (cities). The swim log was always refreshing, I can’t log in, the system has timed out, which seems very similar to this, that it was a technology and capacity issue.

Chenard says many residents are confused about what the requirements are.

My husband threw it away just a few days ago because he said, We don’t have to do this because we live in our own house! But I said: No, I have seen the news, if you do not declare it, it is assumed that you are vacant. So, I put it through the garbage on Monday night!

Residents who own more than one property must submit a declaration for each. A $250 late fee is included in the new tax schedule for anyone who doesn’t file by March 16, but that fee has been waived for 2023. If no return is filed by the late filing date of April 30, the property will be considered vacant and the vacant unit tax will be applied to the listing.

The new tax will be added to the final bill in June. The tax is 1 percent of the assessed value of the freehold.

Homeowners should have received a vacant unit tax form late last year. It includes a roll number, an access code and instructions.

The city says making false statements of property status, or failing to provide information when requested, can result in fines of up to $10,000 in addition to paying the tax.

Tony Miller with the Ottawa Small Landlords Association says he has concerns about the city releasing tenant information without permission from tenants. His association, which represents more than 2,000 property owners in the city, has written to the city and the mayor, asking them to make the declaration voluntary and not mandatory. The letter calls for the tax to be suspended until changes are made to the bylaw, including more consultation with landlords in the city.

Residents who may have difficulty completing the declaration, including the elderly and the disabled, have other options to declare their residency status, the city says.