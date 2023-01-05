UK PM Rishi Sunak vows to halve inflation, tackle illegal immigration





LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation, boost the U.K. economy and stop illegal immigration Wednesday as he laid out his Conservative government’s priorities in his first major speech of 2023. Sunak focused on tackling the UK’s slowing economy and made promises to reduce the national debt. He also pledged to pass new laws to stop migrants arriving on UK shores in small boats, as well as cut the massive burden on Britain’s public health service. These are the priorities of the people. They are the priorities of your governments. And we’ll either have achieved them or not,” Sunak said. No gimmicks, no ambiguity, either it wasn’t helpful to you or it wasn’t. We will rebuild trust in politics with action, or nothing at all, he added. Sunak, who took office in October after a tumultuous year in UK politics that saw the resignation of two other prime ministers, stressed that he would provide stability. He said his first priority was to halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security. Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss, unveiled a disastrous package of unfunded tax cuts in September and was forced out after less than two months in the job. Her policies caused the British pound to fall, raised the cost of borrowing and prompted emergency intervention by Britain’s central bank. READ MORE: In a surprise visit to Kiev, British Prime Minister Sunak promises increased air defense Since Sunak replaced Truss at the end of October, the UK economy has calmed, but his government is facing a cost-of-living crisis and widening labor unrest as key public sector workers from nurses and ambulance drivers to trained workers organize destructive strikes to demand better wages to keep pace with rising inflation. Inflation in the UK stood at 10.7 percent in November, down slightly from October, but still close to its highest level in four decades. Energy and food costs have risen, largely fueled by Russia’s war against Ukraine, and living standards have sunk for millions of Britons. In recent weeks, Sunak’s government has also come under increasing pressure to address failings in the public health system, with many front-page headlines focusing on a shortage of hospital beds and record waits to see a doctor or receive an ambulance. Authorities have blamed a high number of cases on flu and COVID-19, but health chiefs say the problems are long-standing and the result of chronic government underfunding. Sunak has also repeatedly said that stopping migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats to seek asylum in the UK was a top priority for his term in office. Last year more than 45,700 people crossed the Channel to the UK, a record high and more than 60 per cent on the numbers in 2021. We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come into this country illegally, you are stopped and quickly removed, Sunak said. Sunak’s Conservative Party, which has been in power for 12 years, has fallen behind the opposition Labor Party in the polls. The next general election will be held by the end of 2024.

