US branch splits from Open Doors International…… | News & Reporting

The American branch of Open Doors has left one of the largest global networks dedicated to supporting persecuted Christians.

Open Doors USA began 2023 by announcing its transformation into Global Christian Relief (GCR), keeping the board, staff, CEO and significant social media accounts under a new brand.

To do so, GCR severed its long-standing ties with Open Doors International (ODI), the global umbrella organization that produces detailed annual reports on the persecuted church, coordinates two dozen national branches and maintains a 65-year-old network of church leaders. Christians on the front lines in 70 countries. At the same time, ODI launched a new US arm called Open Doors US, with long-time UK Open Doors leader Lisa Pearce as Its new CEO.

Anne van der Bijl, a Dutch evangelical known to Christians around the world as Brother Andrew, founded Open Doors in 1955 to draw attention to the persecuted church and provide it with tangible support, most famously by distributing Bibles . He died last year at the age of 94.

Open Doors USA was always a separate organization associated with the international group. Both ministries are about the same size financially in their US tax filings, each reporting more than $30 million in contributions in 2020.

The last change and communication was confusing for some supporters. And the two organizations seem to disagree on the narratives of what happened.

A pop-up on GCR’s website says, “Open Doors USA is now Global Christian Relief.” Meanwhile, Open Doors US has an FAQ new website which says: “Has Open Doors changed its name in the US? No—Open Doors continues in the US under CEO Lisa Pearce, following the departure of former CEO David Curry.

Curry, who served as CEO of Open Doors USA since 2013 and now leads GCR, said in a statement that beginning in June 2022, the leadership of OD USA and ODI “entered a period of prayerful discussion and discernment about the relationship of their future”. The boards of both organizations agreed not to affiliate, he said.

Curry didn’t go into specific reasons for the break, but told CT, “It was a mutual discussion. There is tremendous respect—Brother Andrew was my mentor and friend.” He added of Open Doors International’s work for the persecuted church: “Nobody does it better.”

The international organization also did not provide a reason for parting ways. Pearce, the new CEO of Open Doors USA, said in a statement to CT, “The US is one of 24 countries where we have established national bases to mobilize prayer and raise awareness and support for Open Doors’ global work to strengthen of persecuted Christians. Open Doors will continue this work in the US on our many critical projects on the ground, including the release of the 2023 World Watch List on January 18.”

Pearce noted that Open Doors’ work relies on field teams in 70 countries in the underground church, many of whom are persecuted themselves.

“Connecting with persecuted Christians is a blessing to the wider church,” she said. “There are 360 ​​million persecuted Christians in the world today and for their sake we hope and pray that every ministry finds effective ways to serve them.”

The religious freedom advocates working with Open Doors hadn’t heard that a change was imminent. OD USA has long advocated in Washington, DC, engaging with the US State Department and other entities. Curry was named as one broker to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in May 2022, shortly before the two boards began discussing a severance of their relationship.

Curry told CT that there are a small number of international religious freedom advocates in the US, so he doesn’t see GCR competing with Open Doors. He hoped that the creation of additional organizations would create an additional network of resources on the ground for persecuted Christians and “multiple ways to support the church so that they are never isolated.”

In response to a question about how GCR’s mission might differ from the work of Open Doors, he cited the organization’s adaptation to new challenges, such as governments chasing Christians and church services with new technology.

“When you look at China’s ability to monitor Zoom church, social connectivity, facial recognition … we need to gather the brightest minds out there,” he said. “This is becoming a technology challenge as much as a censorship issue.”

And he said he wants his organization to expand the involvement of the Western church in the persecuted church globally, given the need.

“We have a handful of ministers — we need a thousand,” Curry said.