The world’s most punctual airlines in 2022 were…





Welcome to 2023, where an actually punctual airline is the headline news. The airline in question is South American airline Azul Brazilian Airlines, which last year had the best on-time performance globally, according to a new report from the aviation analytics firm. candle During what was one especially chaotic 12 months for aviation, Azul Brazilian operated nearly 280,000 flights last year and 88.93% of them arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled time at the gate – Cirium’s performance measure. Elsewhere in South America, Chile’s LATAM Airlines (86.31% punctuality on more than 450,000 flights) took fourth place in Cirium’s ranking of international airlines and Colombia’s Avianca (83.48% and almost 145,000 flights) it was the sixth. America leads the way for airports The United States was also well represented, both for airlines and airports. For the second year in a row, Delta Airlines was awarded the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence, which weighs punctuality against operational complexity and an airline’s ability to limit the impact of a flight disruption on its passengers. While Delta took fifth place on the global leaderboard, an impressive 83.63% of its million-plus flights were on time. United Airlines (80.46%) was in eighth place and American Airlines (78.29%) was number 10, while Southwest lagged behind with 74.06%. Six of the ten most punctual airports in the world were in the US, with Salt Lake City International Airport taking the top spot. Cirium reports that 83.87% of its 226,545 flights took off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time. A bad year for Britain A Japan Airlines plane takes off from Haneda Airport in Tokyo in 2019. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images Asia-Pacific was significantly slower to open air travel post-Covid compared to the rest of the world. Japan reopened its international borders in October and two of its airlines – All Nippon Airways (88.61%) and Japan Airlines 88.00% – were No.2 and No.3 on the Cirium leaderboard. Japan’s StarFlyer was named the world’s leading low-cost carrier (95.23% punctuality on nearly 22,000 flights) and Tokyo’s Haneda the best airport performer globally for on-time departures (90.33% punctuality on more than 370,000 flights). It was a big year for Middle East travel, with Expo 2020 Dubai and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 being delayed, but Emirates (at No. 7) and Qatar Airways (at No. 10) rose to the challenge. . No European airlines or airports appeared in Cirium’s top 10 global leaders and no UK airlines or airports made the grade for its regional ranking of top performers in Europe. Spain’s Iberia, with 85.87% punctuality on more than 91,000 flights, was named the best in Europe. The best global airlines for on-time performance, according to Cirium: 1. Azul Brazilian Airlines (88.93% punctuality; 279,722 flights). 2. All Nippon Airlines (88.61% punctuality; 162,370 flights). 3. Japan Airlines (88.00% punctuality; 165,981 flights). 4. LATAM Airlines (86.31% punctuality; 451,651 flights). 5. Delta Air Lines (83.63% punctuality; 1,004,684 flights). 6. Avianca SA (83.48% punctuality; 144,525 flights). 7. Emirates (81.30% punctuality; 137,589 flights). 8. United Airlines (80.46% punctuality; 789,200 flights). 9. Qatar Airways (78.32% punctuality; 152,377 flights). 10. American Airlines (78.29% punctuality; 1,076,100 flights). The top performing global airports of 2022 were: 1. Haneda Airport, Tokyo (90.33% punctuality; 373,264 flights). 2. Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore, India (84.08% punctuality; 201,897 flights). 3. Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah (83.87% punctuality; 226,545 flights). 4. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Michigan (82.62% punctuality; 271,963 flights). 5. Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania (82.54% punctuality; 233,777 flights). 6. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Minnesota (81.95% punctuality; 276,346 flights). 7. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (81.84% punctuality; 411,205 flights). 8. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington (81.04% punctuality; 383,250 flights). 9. El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá (80.72% punctuality; 273,721 flights). 10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina (80.68% punctuality; 457,871 flights).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/most-punctual-airlines-2022/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos