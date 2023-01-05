Austin FC signs Finnish international defender Leo Väisänen





Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement with Swedish club IF Elfsborg for the transfer of defender Leo Visnen. Visnen joins the Verde & Black on a four-year contract until the end of the 2026 season, with a club option for the 2027 season. The deal is pending the acquisition of P-1 Visa and ITC players.

Austin FC is exactly what I am looking for in the next phase of my career, said Visnen. It’s a club with big ambitions, in a big city with fantastic support from the fans. I want to thank Claudio and Josh for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to playing in the Q2 stadium for the first time.

Visnen joins the Verde & Black after spending the last three (3) years with IF Elfsborg of Sweden’s Allsvenskan. Visnen made 94 appearances for Elfsborg, scoring four (4) goals and four (4) assists.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who is 62, has made 23 appearances for the Finland men’s national team, including seven (7) UEFA Nations League matches, six (6) FIFA World Cup qualifiers and one (1) UEFA EURO 2020 match.

We wish Leo a warm welcome to the club and the city of Austin, said Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna. His skill set is a great fit for our style of play and his quality, leadership and international experience will all serve him well here in Austin.

As a young player, Visnen spent time in the academy system of Finnish club HJK Helsinki, making his professional debut in 2016. Visnen then played two (2) seasons each with RoPS, then with the Finnish Veikkausliiga and FC Den Bosch of the Dutch Eerste Divisie before joining Elfsborg.

Transaction: Austin reaches an agreement with IF Elfsborg for the transfer of defender Leo Visnen, who signed for four (4) years guaranteed through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

Pronunciation: VY-sah-nen

Date of birth: July 23, 1997

How Acquired: Transferred from IF Elfsborg on 4 January 2023.

Roster designation: Senior, International

