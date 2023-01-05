International
Wednesday News & Notes from Setters’ Run Farm Carolina International | Nation event
Please join us in welcoming 2023 Setters’ Run Farm Carolina International CCI & HT for the Evening Nation family of partners! We are gearing up for the next International, celebrating its 10th anniversary March 16-19 in Raeford, NC. A key stop on the Land Rover Kentucky prep calendar as well as a popular stop for riders competing at other FEI levels and moving up to the national levels, the Carolina International always seems to help kick off a lively season of international events here in the U.S. and this year. , due to calendar modifications, is The first 4*-S of the year.
We’ll be bringing you much more about Carolina as we get closer, including content about this year’s title sponsor, Farm run by Setters — you may recognize the name as being associated with super eventing supporter Annie Eldridge, who among other things decorates her busy schedule owning horses for FEI World Championship rider Ariel Grald.
[More on the Setters’ Run Farm Carolina International]
We’re just a week away from the start of the new calendar year – hang in there, results-chasing junkies!
Wednesday news and readings
This week marks the start of the new EA21 National Camp, hosted in Ocala through USEA’s Emerging Athlete 21 program. 19 young riders are participating in this week-long national invitational camp after participating in various regional camps around the country. David O’Connor was the head coach for the first day of instruction, which saw the riders work on fundamentals, critical thinking and practical application. [Focusing on Fundamentals on Day One of EA21 National Camp]
As winter hits Ukraine, the Ukrainian Horse Charitable Foundation is asking for donations of hay and blankets while continuing to provide assistance to those fleeing or otherwise affected by the ongoing war with Russia. [UECF Seeks Hay and Blankets]
If you’re in Ocala this winter, you can check out the return of a popular school jumper series housed in a collection of farms in the area. The series begins at Will Coleman’s this week and returns to Sara Kozumplik’s Overlook South next week. [Check out the full schedule]
“No horse, no hoof” will never ring true, and this theory is applied in a recent study conducted by doctoral candidate Yogi Sharp, Dipl. WCF, BSc (Hons). His aim was to test the notion that the balance of the hind hoof has a lot to do with the overall musculoskeletal posture and health of the horse. “I just wanted to specifically test the theory of the hoof being a neurosensory organ that informs posture because, you know, that’s been suggested, but nobody’s ever evaluated or tested it,” Sharp told TheHorse.com. [Correcting Hind Hoof Balance Could Fix Whole-Horse Issues]
Wednesday video hiatus
Since we’re in the Carolina mood today, here’s a helmet cam from Elisa Wallace and Simply Priceless in 2018:
|
Sources
2/ https://eventingnation.com/wednesday-news-notes-from-setters-run-farm-carolina-international/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Steve Smith’s shock appeal about cricket future after century in Third Test
- New HSR filing fee structure for 2023
- For the State Department, now it’s Trkiye, not Turkey
- Four times Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has made her mark on the global front – Reuters
- EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Eco-activist Stella McCartney travels to China for solar power for her farm
- iPhone-like emergency text coming to Android via satellite in 2023
- Oneida Nation Enterprises to Host Job Fair
- Think tank rolls into Teccistan
- Alberto Fernndez invited Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to the Celac Summit | The meeting will take place on January 24.
- A Taseer-like plan was hatched for my assassination: Imran
- Why elected representatives can vote for non-members
- The Prettygarden Hooded Dress Is What Winter Dreams Are Made Of