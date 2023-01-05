International news from the ground: India





With business conditions continuing to improve, India’s manufacturing PMI recorded its highest reading since October 2020. It rose to 57.8 in December 2022 from 55.7 in November and 55.3 in October. Overall, the manufacturing PMI in 2022 averaged around 53.7. The services PMI rose to 56.4 in November 2022 from 55.1 in October. According to the Automobile Dealers Federation of India (FADA), November 2022 saw the highest sales in the history of the automobile industry in the country. Car sales were up 26% year-on-year, totaling 2.38 million units. All automotive categories saw annual growth in November: two-wheelers (23.6% 1.84 million); passenger vehicles (21.3% 0.3 million); commercial vehicles (32.8% 0.079 million); tractors (56.81% 0.077 million); and three-wheelers (80.34% 0.074 million). According to Moodys Investment and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA), due to solid domestic OEMs and subdued aftermarket demand in India, auto component suppliers are likely to see 8%-10% revenue growth this fiscal year. The industry grew by 29% year-on-year in the first half of the current fiscal year. To boost bilateral relations, business and trade, and to promote people-to-people ties and cultural exchange, India and Australia signed a free trade agreement, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which entered into force in December 2022. On November 18, India’s first private company, Skyroot Aerospace, successfully launched India’s first private rocket, the Vikram-S. The rocket is six meters long, made of an entirely carbon fiber core structure and weighs 550 kg. It was single-stage, spin-stabilized and used solid propellant. He was carrying three loads of customers with him. The company aims to launch at least two rockets every month by the end of 2025 and plans to create reusable rocket engines. Harley Davidson and its Indian partner, Hero MotoCorp, are co-developing bikes in the middleweight segment (between 350 cc and 850 cc). The bike is expected to hit the market around the end of 2023 and will be sold independently through the sales channels of the two brands. To curb imports, the Indian government plans to introduce a manufacturing-linked incentive scheme to promote container manufacturing in the country. Some recently announced projects and investment news articles are listed below: The Tata Group has committed to investing $90 billion over the next five years in its existing and new businesses, including semiconductor manufacturing and electric vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to invest over $1.3 billion in setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Pune.

Renault-Nissan plans to invest around $500 million to expand their manufacturing capabilities at their Chennai-based facility.

Amara Raja Batteries has signed an MoU with the Telangana government to set up state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion batteries. They have made an investment of around $1.15 billion to set up a gigafactory with a capacity of 19 GWh along with a battery pack assembly unit of up to 5 GWh.

Timken is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Bharuch, Gujarat, to manufacture spherical roller bearings, cylindrical roller bearings and other components.

Samsung plans to invest around $50 million to start manufacturing 5G and 4G radio equipment in Tamil Nadu.

Lumax India plans to set up a green plant in Chakan, Pune, to provide advanced lighting systems solutions to their OEM customers.

Collins Aerospace inaugurated its Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in Bengaluru. The company plans to invest around $200 million in engineering and manufacturing capabilities and hire over 2,000 highly skilled employees in the Indian aerospace and defense sector over the next five years.

