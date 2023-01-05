International
Our best blogs of 2022
As the new year dawns, here’s our recap
the most popular blogs in 2022, in case you missed them.
Unpacking Wellness Part One: The Sparkling Gem
What does well-being in education really mean? How can we give it a mandate and support it in our school communities? The purpose of Leo Thompson’s post, the first in the series, is to move the wellness conversation forward and share some practical resources and encouragement. Let’s start at the cloud level by looking at concepts and theory.
The CIS model for global citizenship and intercultural learning
We are eager to share new CIS research and continuing thinking and practice to advance the understanding and practice of global citizenship and intercultural learning. Learn more from Chris Green and Eeqbal Hassim and find opportunities to explore further.
Head of school salary research tells a new story
What wage gaps exist in international education? Learn from our research and test your guesses—how do gender and ethnicity affect school principal pay? Explore the data and think about how you can bring about positive change in international education.
The data wheel of well-being: Case studies from around the world
These compelling case studies collected by Matthew Savage from schools around the world demonstrate practical examples of how well-being data can be used in reality.
Recognizing and addressing identity-based harm in schools
Explore seven key texts plus supporting evidence and resources by Alysa M Perreras and Dr Emily Meadows, who look at protection through an equity lens. They guide schools to build stronger safeguards against harm in schools and to strengthen existing child protection measures.
Breaking up with imposter syndrome: It’s not you, it’s not me, it’s the system
‘Can I be a leader? Am I a leader? Should I also want to be a leader? Surely there are more suitable people out there.’ Loretta Fernando-Smith wanted more representation. She wanted her class and biological children to see more people of color in the international school sector, but had always hoped someone else would do the work.
A guide for school staff on supporting students affected by the crisis in Ukraine
Here is Ellen Mahoney’s guide for international school educators working in schools in Ukraine, Russia and other affected communities. It is designed to help educators navigate through the coming weeks and beyond.
Is accreditation an effective way to advance inclusion through diversity, equality and anti-racism?
As a membership organization that accredits schools internationally, we have an important role to play as we guide and support schools to foster inclusion in diverse communities. Hear more from Jane Larsson and Dr Sudha Govindswamy.
How to talk to children about the climate crisis
We are seeing increasing reports of eco-emotions such as eco-anxiety. Helping children understand what is going on in the world is vital. Climate psychologists Megan Kennedy-Woodard, Melissa James and Dr Patrick Kennedy-Williams outline six tips on how to talk to young people about this.
***
And in case you missed those too, the following posts published before 2022 still resonate with our community, attracting more readers last year.
We will continue to seek and publish insights into key challenges and opportunities across our community in 2023.
A huge THANK YOU to all our contributing authors who share their knowledge and expertise with us, supporting our mission to shape the future of international education.
We invite our members to continue to send us ideas about aspects of international education that you would like to learn about or write about on our blog. Please send your ideas and/or a 100 word summary to [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cois.org/about-cis/news/post/~board/perspectives-blog/post/our-top-ten-blogs-of-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Our best blogs of 2022
- Seriously injured American soccer player shows improvement | american football news
- Oxfam will hold a charity show during London Fashion Week
- Kevin McCarthy again fails to win a majority in the United States House | Political news
- Game developer Frisco Gearbox acquires 3D scanning company behind Hollywood movies
- International news from the ground: India
- School Assembly News Headlines for Today
- Wednesday News & Notes from Setters’ Run Farm Carolina International | Nation event
- Mohammad Amir Denounces Ramiz Raja’s Paid TV Interviews After PCB Looting | Cricket
- Austin FC signs Finnish international defender Leo Väisänen
- A small earthquake was reported west of Elmdale
- HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook: CES 2023 hands-on