Our best blogs of 2022

As the new year dawns, here’s our recap

the most popular blogs in 2022, in case you missed them.

Unpacking Wellness Part One: The Sparkling Gem

What does well-being in education really mean? How can we give it a mandate and support it in our school communities? The purpose of Leo Thompson’s post, the first in the series, is to move the wellness conversation forward and share some practical resources and encouragement. Let’s start at the cloud level by looking at concepts and theory.

The CIS model for global citizenship and intercultural learning

We are eager to share new CIS research and continuing thinking and practice to advance the understanding and practice of global citizenship and intercultural learning. Learn more from Chris Green and Eeqbal Hassim and find opportunities to explore further.

Head of school salary research tells a new story

What wage gaps exist in international education? Learn from our research and test your guesses—how do gender and ethnicity affect school principal pay? Explore the data and think about how you can bring about positive change in international education.

The data wheel of well-being: Case studies from around the world

These compelling case studies collected by Matthew Savage from schools around the world demonstrate practical examples of how well-being data can be used in reality.

Recognizing and addressing identity-based harm in schools

Explore seven key texts plus supporting evidence and resources by Alysa M Perreras and Dr Emily Meadows, who look at protection through an equity lens. They guide schools to build stronger safeguards against harm in schools and to strengthen existing child protection measures.

Breaking up with imposter syndrome: It’s not you, it’s not me, it’s the system

‘Can I be a leader? Am I a leader? Should I also want to be a leader? Surely there are more suitable people out there.’ Loretta Fernando-Smith wanted more representation. She wanted her class and biological children to see more people of color in the international school sector, but had always hoped someone else would do the work.

A guide for school staff on supporting students affected by the crisis in Ukraine

Here is Ellen Mahoney’s guide for international school educators working in schools in Ukraine, Russia and other affected communities. It is designed to help educators navigate through the coming weeks and beyond.

Is accreditation an effective way to advance inclusion through diversity, equality and anti-racism?

As a membership organization that accredits schools internationally, we have an important role to play as we guide and support schools to foster inclusion in diverse communities. Hear more from Jane Larsson and Dr Sudha Govindswamy.

How to talk to children about the climate crisis

We are seeing increasing reports of eco-emotions such as eco-anxiety. Helping children understand what is going on in the world is vital. Climate psychologists Megan Kennedy-Woodard, Melissa James and Dr Patrick Kennedy-Williams outline six tips on how to talk to young people about this.

And in case you missed those too, the following posts published before 2022 still resonate with our community, attracting more readers last year.

We will continue to seek and publish insights into key challenges and opportunities across our community in 2023.

A huge THANK YOU to all our contributing authors who share their knowledge and expertise with us, supporting our mission to shape the future of international education.

We invite our members to continue to send us ideas about aspects of international education that you would like to learn about or write about on our blog. Please send your ideas and/or a 100 word summary to [email protected]