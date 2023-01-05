British Museum confirms talks with Greece over Parthenon Marbles – ARTnews.com





For the first time, the British Museum has confirmed it is in talks with Greece over a historic deal that would see some of the Parthenon Marbles returned to Athens. Last month the Greek newspaper Ta Nea reported that the two sides had been meeting secretly for months over the disputed antiquities, which had been on display in the British Museum since 1832 after they were stripped from the Acropolis in Athens by Scottish nobleman Lord Elgin. While the chairman of the British Museum, George Osborne, has in recent months signaled a willingness to forge a deal to resolve the centuries-old controversy, neither he nor the museum’s trustees have confirmed that discussions have begun. On January 3, Bloomberg reported that Osborne and the Acropolis Museum in Athens are “engaging” in a loan deal that could see a “proportion of the marbles sent to Athens rotated over several years.” BloombergS ‘ Anonymous sources said the possible detail could include a cultural exchange of artifacts with the Athenian institution, and that Osborne was reportedly considering displaying plaster replicas of the Parthenon sculptures. A spokesman for the British Museum said Guardian“We have said publicly that we are actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and as we enter the new year constructive discussions are ongoing.” The British Museum has come under increasing pressure in recent years to accept Greece’s claim to the marbles, as the debate over ownership of artworks looted during periods of colonization has shifted around the world. Throughout the controversy, the UK government has maintained that decisions about the British Museum’s collection are outside its legal purview. For its part, the museum has said the sculptures were legally obtained from Elgin, which was given a license to operate by the Ottoman powers that occupied Greece in the 19th century. “We will not dismantle our vast collection as it tells a unique story of our shared humanity,” the museum said in a statement last month, before adding that it was “looking for new positive and long-term partnerships with countries and communities around the world and that certainly includes Greece”. Fragments of the original Parthenon frieze are scattered in museums across Europe, but are slowly returning to Greece. In May, Italy announced that a fragment belonging to the east frieze of the Parthenon, on loan from a Sicilian museum, would remain in Athens. The artifact, depicting the foot of the goddess Artemis peering out of a tunic, was returned as part of a four-year loan agreement between Greece and the Antonio Salinas Archaeological Museum in Palermo. Recently, the Vatican promised to give up three fragments of the Parthenon Marbles housed in the Vatican Museums. In the announcement, the Vatican described the move as a “gift” from Pope Francis to the Greek Orthodox Church and said it was “a concrete sign of his sincere desire to follow the ecumenical path of truth.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artnews.com/artnews/news/british-museum-confirms-secret-talks-greece-parthenon-marbles-1234652669/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos