Argentina implements new mandatory disclosure regime for international transactions Orbitax Tax News & Alerts

Executive Summary
On December 27, 2022, the Argentine Tax Authority (AFIP) published General Resolution No. 5306/2022 (Resolution) in Official newspaper. The resolution establishes a new informational regime for certain international transactions (RICOI or Rgimen de Informatin Complementario de Operaciones Internacionales, in Spanish) that must be respected by Argentine legal entities and replaces the suspended mandatory reporting regime for domestic and international agreements approved from General Resolution No. 4838/2020.
Detailed discussion
Background
On October 20, 2020, AFIP issued General Resolution No. 4838/2020 establishing a mandatory reporting regime for domestic and international agreements (planificaciones fiscales, in Spanish) implemented since January 1, 2019 or implemented before this date if the effects of the agreements exist until October 20, 2020. According to Resolution 4838, taxpayers who participated in any domestic or international tax planning agreements or tax advisors who participated (directly or through related parties) in the implementation of tax planning agreements had to comply with this mandatory reporting regime.
On September 1, 2022, AFIP suspended the mandatory reporting regime implemented by Resolution 4838 for 60 calendar days beginning September 1, 2022. This suspension was later extended for another 60 calendar days beginning October 31, 2022 until the regime was repealed. finally with Resolution 3065.1
Reporting parties
RICOI must be complied with by companies, non-profit entities, trusts, mutual funds and permanent institutions incorporated or located in Argentina, for the following transactions:
-
Transactions conducted with legal entities, trusts, permanent entities or other parties domiciled, incorporated or established abroad, if they are related parties.
-
Transactions conducted with parties domiciled, incorporated or located in non-cooperative jurisdictions or low or no-tax jurisdictions, even when conducted through their permanent establishments abroad.
The resolution states that entities categorized as small, small or medium-sized companies -Phase I and II- on AFIP’s Sistema Registral website will be exempt from RICOI compliance.
Reportable international transactions
International transactions to be reported are those involving one or more of the following situations:
- Cases involving permanent entities (eg, local entities that typically negotiate contracts in Argentina for their execution abroad, local entities that act exclusively or almost exclusively for related foreign parties, among others).
- A transaction resulting in non-international double taxation.
- Transfer of benefits to other jurisdictions arising from inconsistencies in the treatment or qualification of an entity, arrangement or financial instrument under the laws of two or more jurisdictions.
- Any type of agreement, scheme or plan that exempts one or more parties from the obligation to report or report to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) adopted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) or the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) of the United States.
- Business restructurings that have the effect of falling outside the scope of the international country-by-country reporting regime established by AFIP.
- Dispositions by non-residents of shares or equity interests of foreign legal entities directly or indirectly owning assets located in Argentina if the limits are met.
- Concessions for the use of any activity involving the transfer of capital.
- International leasing transactions are treated as financial loans.
- A payment from a non-profit entity to a foreign entity.
- When a tax benefit is obtained as a result of one of the following:
- Payments or related transactions that are returned in whole or in part to the entity that made them or to partners, shareholders or related parties.
- An international transaction involving one or more economic entities that are not subject to income tax (or equivalent) in the jurisdiction of incorporation and whose income is directly attributable to their shareholders or partners.
- Mechanisms that create uncertainty about the ownership of assets for which taxpayers from different jurisdictions can deduct tax depreciation on the same asset.
- Deductible cross-border payments made to parties of the same multinational group that are not tax resident in any jurisdiction.
Characteristics of required information and filing procedure
For each reportable transaction, the local entity must report the following information:
The information must be reported electronically on the AFIPs website (www.afip.gob.ar)through the Internet service Regime of complementary information for international transactions (Regimen de Información Complementaria de Operaciones Internacionales, in Spanish).
Effective and reporting dates
International transactions to be reported are those conducted during the reporting entity’s fiscal years ending on or after August 1, 2022.
Taxpayers must report these transactions by the due date for filing the income tax return for the fiscal year to which they correspond.
implications
Taxpayers who do not comply with this regime may be subject to the penalties defined in the Tax Procedure Law.
Endnotes
- ABOUT more information, see EY Global Tax Alerts, Argentina applies mandatory disclosure rulesOctober 21, 2020 The Argentine Tax Authority suspends the mandatory disclosure regimedate September 6, 2022 and The Argentine Tax Authority extends the suspension of the mandatory declaration regimedate November 2, 2022.
Sources
