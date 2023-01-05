Voyager Space and Airbus Announce International Partnership for Future Space Station Starlab

Ensuring continued US/European cooperation in space

DENVER, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Voyager Space and Airbus Defense and Space are collaborating to develop and operate Starlab, a free-flying space station to serve the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and a global customer base of space agencies and researchers. Starlab is scheduled to launch in 2028 to provide a continuous human presence in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Airbus Defense and Space will provide technical support and design expertise for the Starlab space station, which will serve as an orbiting laboratory for astronauts to conduct investigations and advance scientific discoveries. Starlab is designed and architected to provide 100 percent of the payload capacity of the International Space Station with the ability to conduct hundreds of experiments and technical investigations per year.

“We are proud to partner with Airbus Defense and Space to bring Starlab to life. Our vision is to create the most accessible infrastructure in space to serve the scientific community,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space. “This partnership is unique in that it engages international partners in the Commercial Destinations Free-Flyer program. Working with Airbus we will expand the Starlab ecosystem to serve the European Space Agency (ESA) and its member states’ space agencies for continue their microgravity research in LEO.”

“This partnership with Voyager Space is the first step towards creating the next generation of space stations to serve international astronauts. We are excited to support a project that aims to change history,” said Jean-Marc Nasr, Executive Vice President of Space Systems at Airbus Defense and Space. “This collaboration is an important step in making Starlab a reality, providing a foundation for long-term European and American leadership in space. Our team looks forward to diving into the technology and putting our best engineers to work.”

Voyager and its operating company, Nanoracks, were awarded one 160 million dollars Space Act Agreement from NASA to December 2021 to create Starlab, a continuously manned, free-flying space station to replace the International Space Station. Starlab is designed to serve as home to the George Washington Carver Science Park, the first science park in space, where scientists and industry experts can share findings, collaborate and use new technologies to advance scientific and commercial endeavors .

“Thank you to NASA and our US government partners for unwavering support of our efforts to build a commercial destination in LEO that serves the US and international research community.” continued Dylan Taylor. “We want Starlab to be the platform of choice for customers around the world. Today’s partnership with Airbus offers the potential for significant continued US and European access to space.”

