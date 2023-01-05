International
Voyager Space and Airbus Announce International Partnership for Future Space Station Starlab
Ensuring continued US/European cooperation in space
DENVER, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Voyager Space and Airbus Defense and Space are collaborating to develop and operate Starlab, a free-flying space station to serve the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and a global customer base of space agencies and researchers. Starlab is scheduled to launch in 2028 to provide a continuous human presence in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
Airbus Defense and Space will provide technical support and design expertise for the Starlab space station, which will serve as an orbiting laboratory for astronauts to conduct investigations and advance scientific discoveries. Starlab is designed and architected to provide 100 percent of the payload capacity of the International Space Station with the ability to conduct hundreds of experiments and technical investigations per year.
“We are proud to partner with Airbus Defense and Space to bring Starlab to life. Our vision is to create the most accessible infrastructure in space to serve the scientific community,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space. “This partnership is unique in that it engages international partners in the Commercial Destinations Free-Flyer program. Working with Airbus we will expand the Starlab ecosystem to serve the European Space Agency (ESA) and its member states’ space agencies for continue their microgravity research in LEO.”
“This partnership with Voyager Space is the first step towards creating the next generation of space stations to serve international astronauts. We are excited to support a project that aims to change history,” said Jean-Marc Nasr, Executive Vice President of Space Systems at Airbus Defense and Space. “This collaboration is an important step in making Starlab a reality, providing a foundation for long-term European and American leadership in space. Our team looks forward to diving into the technology and putting our best engineers to work.”
Voyager and its operating company, Nanoracks, were awarded one 160 million dollars Space Act Agreement from NASA to December 2021 to create Starlab, a continuously manned, free-flying space station to replace the International Space Station. Starlab is designed to serve as home to the George Washington Carver Science Park, the first science park in space, where scientists and industry experts can share findings, collaborate and use new technologies to advance scientific and commercial endeavors .
“Thank you to NASA and our US government partners for unwavering support of our efforts to build a commercial destination in LEO that serves the US and international research community.” continued Dylan Taylor. “We want Starlab to be the platform of choice for customers around the world. Today’s partnership with Airbus offers the potential for significant continued US and European access to space.”
About Voyager Space
Voyager Space is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1,500 successful missions as of fall 2022, Voyager provides space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, government civilian and national security agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, in order to accelerate a sustainable space economy.
About Airbus
Airbus is pioneering sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The company continuously innovates to provide efficient and technologically advanced solutions in aerospace, defense and related services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers modern, fuel-efficient aircraft and associated services. Airbus is also a European leader in defense and security and one of the world’s leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus offers the most efficient civil and military wheeled vehicle solutions and services worldwide.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those relating to Voyager Space, Inc.’s mission statement. (the “Company”) and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements”. Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are or will be accurate. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and terms affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain the necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements, as they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors, which, in some cases, are beyond the Company’s control and which may, and likely will, materially affect in actual results, activity levels. , performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views regarding future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons that actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available therein. the future.
SOURCE Voyager Space
|
