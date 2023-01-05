International
Russian hypersonic ship armed with missiles to patrol global seas
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate armed with the country’s latest hypersonic Zircon missile on a cruise across the ocean in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine.
Russia claims the Zircon missile can evade any Western air defenses by flying at an astonishing 7,000 miles per hour (11,265 km/h).
Here is a look at the ship and its weapons.
THE PRIDE OF THE RUSSIAN NAVY
Commissioned by the navy in 2018 after lengthy trials, Admiral Gorshkov is the first ship in a new series of frigates, which were designed to replace older Soviet-built destroyers as a key component of the Russian navy’s strike force.
Armed with an array of missiles, the ship is 130 meters (427 feet) long and has a crew of around 200 people.
In 2019, it circumnavigated the world’s oceans on a 35,000 nautical mile journey.
INTENSIVE TESTS
Admiral Gorshkov has served as the main test bed for Russia’s latest hypersonic missile, the Zircon.
In recent years, Zircon has undergone a number of tests, including being launched at various practical targets. The Army declared the tests successful and the Zircon officially entered service last fall.
The Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines and can be used against both enemy ships and land targets. It is one of several hypersonic missiles that Russia has developed.
NEW WEAPON
Putin has hailed the Zircon as a powerful weapon capable of penetrating any existing anti-missile defenses by flying nine times faster than the speed of sound at a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (over 620 miles).
Putin has emphasized that Zircon gives the Russian military a long-range conventional strike capability, allowing it to hit any enemy target with precision.
The move of Russian hypersonic weapons came as the US has been working on its Conventional Prompt Global Strike capability that foresees striking an adversary’s strategic targets with precision-guided conventional weapons anywhere in the world within an hour.
Putin touted the Zircon as Russia’s answer to this, claiming the new weapon is unrivaled, giving Russia a strategic advantage.
Months before ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin put the US and its NATO allies on notice when he warned that Russian warships armed with the Zircon would give Russia an ability to strike adversaries’ decision-making centers within minutes. minutes if placed in neutral waters.
Speaking via video link during Wednesday’s deployment ceremony, Putin again praised the Zircon as a unique weapon without an equivalent anywhere in the world.
In response, the Pentagon said it was monitoring the ship and did not think it posed a threat that could not be countered.
We are aware of reports regarding the Russian launch of a frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov. We will continue to routinely monitor his activities while maintaining awareness of our operating environment, Pentagon spokesman Col. Roger Cabiness said. While we do not comment on specific capabilities or speculate on hypotheses, the Department of Defense remains confident in our ability to deter our adversaries and protect the national security interests of the United States anytime, anywhere.
OTHER RUSSIAN HYPERSONIC WEAPONS
Russia has already ordered the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles for some of its land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles that form part of Russia’s strategic nuclear triad. Putin has hailed the Avangard’s ability to maneuver at hypersonic speed on its approach to the target, avoiding air defenses.
The Russian military has also fitted hypersonic Kinzhal missiles to its MiG-31 jets and used them during the war in Ukraine to hit several priority targets. Kinzhal is said to have a radius of about 1,500 kilometers (about 930 miles).
PATROL DUTY
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on Wednesday that Admiral Gorshkov will patrol the Atlantic and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean, but gave no further details.
Shoigu said that Admiral Gorshkov’s crew will focus on countering threats to Russia, maintaining regional peace and stability together with friendly countries. He added that the crew will practice with hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles in different conditions.
Some military experts say a single warship armed with hypersonic missiles is no match for the massive naval forces of the US and its allies.
But others pointed out that the possible deployment of frigates near the US coast could be part of Putin’s strategy to raise money in the Ukrainian conflict.
This is a message to the West that Russia has nuclear-tipped missiles that can easily pierce any missile defense, pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov wrote in a commentary.
–
Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report from Washington.
