Local entrepreneurs find success with guidance from the business navigator program | FIU news





The Miami-Dade Small Business Resource Navigator Project, led by the Florida SBDC at FIU Business (FSBDC), concluded 2022 with strong results for local start-ups and growing small businesses—helping launch five new ventures and helping 700 already established throughout South Florida. Funded under the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Community Navigator Pilot Program, seven community navigator groups have collaborated to host in-person workshops, webinars, and monthly resource fairs that revolve around Miami-County libraries and community centers. Dad. As of December 2, a total of 97 events have attracted 2,436 participants. “The secret to our success in the first year is that we’re not being asked to do anything that we don’t normally do here in Miami-Dade County, said Brian Van Hook, FSBDC regional director. “Miami-Dade Business Navigator partners already collaborate, provide joint training and refer each other. The SBA Navigator program has allowed us to increase this collaboration, make it more structured, and build on the unique strengths of each group.” Launching in 2021, the $2.5 million Navigator project provides one-on-one assistance to socially and economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs, as well as women-owned and minority-owned businesses. Areas of focus are business development, access to capital and financial assistance, contracting and procurement, as well as training, sourcing guidance and networking opportunities. This year, startups and small businesses working with the local Navigator network have access to $478,244 in capital and secured $24,353 in government contracts, Van Hook noted. A key component of the program is the monthly Navigator Resource Fairs that bring together Navigator partners and other small business groups from across Miami-Dade to provide a “one-stop” event for entrepreneurs to connect with resource providers. Participants have included community development financial institutions, microlenders, economic development organizations and chambers of commerce. “Resource fairs have been a big draw as entrepreneurs are busy running their businesses. Time is money. So being able to go to one location and meet with eight or 10 groups for one-on-one business consulting or resources is a game changer for them,” Van Hook said. “The resource fairs and training our group is doing as part of the project are helping us meet small businesses where they are in the community.” The Navigator program, which will be active until the end of 2023, focuses on small businesses, including micro-businesses with fewer than 10 employees, as well as those owned by women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. FSBDC began providing services in Miami-Dade County in 2014 and expanded to Monroe County in October 2018. Miami-Dade Small Business Resource Navigator Achievements in 2022: 5 businesses were opened

700 small businesses have been assisted

$478,244 in capital accessed

$24,353 secured government contracts

2,436 participants in 97 training events

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2023/local-entrepreneurs-find-success-with-guidance-from-business-navigator-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos