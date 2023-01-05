The fatality investigation report into the death of the Alberta girl known as Serenity was released

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

The report from a fatality investigation looking into the case of a four-year-old Alberta girl who died while in care was released Wednesday, offering nearly two dozen recommendations to prevent a similar case from happening again.

The investigation looked into the story of a girl known as Serenity. The details that emerged after her death in 2014 shone a spotlight on Alberta’s child welfare system. An autopsy confirmed the Indigenous girl died of “blunt cranial trauma” as a result of an accidental fall from a swing at her caregivers’ residence in Maskwacis, Alta. Serenity was on life support for 10 days before she died.

Serenity’s caretakers, who were relatives, were charged in 2017 with failing to provide the necessities of life. However, these charges were later dropped.

“What led to her death began the day she was removed from her mother’s care … on January 11, 2011,” Alberta Magistrate Renee Cochard said in the report released Wednesday.

The review considered evidence from 18 witnesses as well as evidence from a preliminary inquest into Serenity’s death and paints a grim picture of poor communication between different people and organizations in both the health and child welfare sectors, often indicating warning signs of potentially inadequate or negligent care have been ignored or not acted upon properly.

The report also found that a number of child welfare workers did not live up to their mandate to always put the best interests of children first, and that Serenity’s health and well-being appeared to be deteriorating after being separated from her mother, who mostly took her children away from her. about the domestic abuse she faced from her partner, according to the report.

“There is no indication in any of the documentation that Serenity was not being properly cared for while in care…” Cochard writes. “In fact, the opposite was true.

“Serenity was growing, the nurse found her to be healthy and there was a mother who was concerned about her daughter’s well-being while having to deal with the fact that her two older children…were taken from her care. “

The report notes that Serenity was taken to a doctor in July 2013 after a caseworker expressed concerns about the girl appearing to be losing weight and other issues. The doctor had expressed concern about the weight loss, but the report states that “from November 29, 2013 until her injury on September 18, 2014, Serenity was not seen by (the same doctor)” and “there is no evidence before the investigation that she was seen by any other doctor during that 10-month period.”

The review found that in some cases where Serenity was seen by a doctor, it appears they were not given the full context of Serenity’s medical history and family history.

After her collapse in 2014, Serenity was taken to a hospital in Ponoka before being airlifted to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton, where she later died. The report says the doctor who saw her at the rural hospital noticed a bruise on her cheek and genital area and found the girl to be underweight.

“Her face just looked wasted,” the doctor said.

At the Stollery, another health care worker noted physical signs that could indicate possible sexual abuse, while a doctor at that hospital found Serenity to be “extremely emaciated.” The doctor also noted lesions and bruises – including on the girl’s genital area – and raised the possibility that the girl’s weight could be related to insufficient protein intake. The doctor also suggested that the girl’s condition may have played an indirect role in her accident, as perhaps her lack of strength may have come into play.

Two days before Serenity’s death, a caseworker used the Stollery’s doctor’s evaluation in an application to remove Serenity from her foster carers through kinship care.

A medical examiner’s report, which was not completed until nearly two years after Serenity’s death, found no signs of sexual abuse. He also found no evidence of chronic infection or malnutrition, but noted there could be other causes for Serenity weighing only 25 pounds when she died, which an autopsy would not be able to determine.

The report offers 20 recommendations

Cochard’s report concludes by offering 20 recommendations to the province aimed at preventing a similar death from happening again.

Among some of the key recommendations are that Children’s Services support new Indigenous mothers and make removing children from their parents’ home “only a last resort”, that medical examiners’ reports be completed “in a timely manner” and within six months after a death “to provide families with closure and avoid misunderstandings”, that a child’s biological parents should have access to legal assistance through Legal Aid as soon as their child is first taken in and that lawyers who represent the biological parents should have access to the same discovery of documents as the children’s attorney.

One of the recommendations states that “foster parents, kinship carers and private carers should obtain all past medical records of children in their care in a timely manner”.

“Costs associated with securing the records must be paid by the Government of Alberta.”

Global News requested a statement from Alberta Health Services on the recommendation of medical records. A spokesman for the health authority said it “has been asked by the inquiry to respond to Recommendation 12” and that “AHS is currently considering this recommendation”.

Children’s Services Minister Mickey Amery posted a statement on Twitter in response to the report.

“Although we cannot undo what has been done, substantial changes have been made to help prevent this tragedy from happening again,” the statement said.

Amery also pointed to the Serenity Act, passed in 2019, which expands reporting options when it comes to child welfare.

“We will continue to make and support future improvements, including reviewing the fatality inquest judge’s recommendations with all the seriousness this death deserves.”

Cochard’s report points out throughout that Serenity’s decline appeared to be linked to her separation from her mother.

“The evidence before the inquest is that until November/December 2012, Serenity was a healthy toddler,” the review says. “Six months later, in the summer of 2013, there were concerns about her weight and failure to thrive.

“A year later, she was found to be ‘weakened’. The investigation is left with many questions as to how no one around Serenity noticed what was happening to this young man

child.

“What is clear from the records is that … (Serenity’s mother) was adamant in her desire to return the children to her. She was trying very hard to follow the instructions she was given, but with little actual support given to her by Children’s Services.”

NOTE: Serenity’s last name and other names have been omitted from this article by Global News to protect the identity and privacy of Serenity’s siblings.