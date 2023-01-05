A Calgary businesswoman is accused of defrauding an old friend





A 14-month investigation has led to a Calgary business owner being charged in connection with an alleged fraud that police say “vulnerable person” Costas out of thousands of dollars. But the woman facing these charges says she did nothing wrong, calling the allegations hurtful. Investigators say a person, due to a medical condition, asked a friend to become their power of attorney in 2016. After the friend took control of the man’s finances, police believe she personally took and mismanaged more than $350,000 belonging to the man between December 2016 and August 2020. Police said they began their investigation after being contacted in October 2021. The department’s Elder Abuse Response Team began investigating. The Calgary Police Service says Valerie Dorothy Mackenzie, 62, is now facing one count of theft over $5,000, one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of laundering the proceeds of crime. She will appear in court in January. 31. Police identified Mackenzie as the owner of Calgary-based Making Space Professionals, a business they say specializes in helping the elderly and vulnerable. Reached by CBC News for comment Wednesday afternoon, Mackenzie said she is innocent and called the allegations hurtful and vindictive. Mackenzie said she knew her friend since they were children, adding that they lived together in their childhood. “I’m not guilty. I can account for everything, nothing was taken illegally,” Mackenzie said. “She’s putting me out of work.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-police-fraud-suspect-crime-1.6703942 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos