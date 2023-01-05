Hamilton police arrest fifth person in connection with the shooting death of Hamilton mother Danielle Strauss





Hamilton police say they have arrested a 16-year-old man wanted for the second-degree murder of Danielle Strauss. On December 31, 2022, homicide detectives caught the teenager at Pearson International Airport as he returned to Canada from the Czech Republic. Strauss, 38, was found dead on November 10, 2022 in her apartment at 195 Ferguson Ave. N in Hamilton. Police said they believe she died several days ago. Police have made several arrests since in connection with her death, including two women, aged 42 and 40, and two teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and another 16-year-old boy. The teenagers have been charged with second degree murder and the two women with accessory after the fact of the murder. Police said they would not release further information, including Strauss’ cause of death, because the case is before the courts and because of the ages of the teenage suspects. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits investigators from releasing the names of each of the adults, as that information could identify one of the accused teenagers. The Hamilton Police Service thanked the Canada Border Services Agency, RCMP Interpol services, Global Affairs Canada and the Peel Regional Police Service for their assistance with the latest arrest. The teenager made a brief appearance in court and is currently in custody, police said. Donna Reinhart, Danielle’s aunt, previously told CBC Hamilton that the situation was “distressing” and Strauss’ death has left “a huge empty hole” in her family. Growing up, Strauss was a “fun, happy and easy-going” child, her aunt said. Strauss is also survived by her grown daughter and her mother.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/hamilton/danielle-strauss-fifth-arrest-1.6703279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos