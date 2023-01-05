Calgary business owner charged in connection with elderly woman’s scam – Calgary





A Calgary business owner specializing in helping the elderly and vulnerable has been charged with defrauding an elderly victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In a release Wednesday afternoon, the Calgary Police Service said the victim asked the suspect for her power of attorney in December 2016 because they were friends. Police believed the suspect mismanaged more than $350,000 belonging to the victim after the suspect took control of the victim’s finances between December 2016 and August 2020. Read more: The highly lucrative but heartbreaking grandparent scam: The police Read more The highly lucrative but heartbreaking grandparent scam: The police The victim reported the missing money to police in October 2021 and the CPS Elder Abuse Response Team began a 14-month investigation. Trending now 21 cases of XBB.1.5. The subvariant of COVID has been confirmed in Canada

Jordan Peterson says Ontario psychologist's license could be suspended for public statements

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was pulled over by police twice after brutal stabbings

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was pulled over by police twice after brutal stabbings Police said they have charged Valerie Dorothy Mackenzie, 62, with one count of theft over $5,000, one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of laundering the proceeds of crime. Story continues below ad Mackenzie is the owner of Making Space Professionals, a local business that aims to help seniors and vulnerable people downsize and declutter their homes. Read more: Scam victim grandpa talks to Global News and then gets the money She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, January 31. This was an extremely unfortunate situation for the victim, who was taken advantage of for several years by someone believed to be trustworthy, said Det. Hal Quaidoo. “We are asking anyone who may have been victimized in a similar way to contact the police.” Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.

