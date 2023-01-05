The Major Incident Response Team is officially active in Sask.

A new independent police oversight body is officially up and running in the province.

The legislation formally established the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on January 1, 2023, although the team was originally scheduled to begin operations in the fall of 2021.

“The coming into force of the Act completes the transition to an independent civilian-led police oversight body and brings Saskatchewan’s police oversight regime into line with most other Canadian jurisdictions,” said Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre.

The team was created to independently investigate municipal police officers, Saskatchewan RCMP and special constables such as highway traffic patrol members and conservation officers.

SIRT investigations will take place when a person suffers serious injury or death while in police custody or as a result of the actions of police officers.

The team will also investigate allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving the police.

Greg Gudelot was appointed as SIRT’s civilian executive director in June 2021. He also chairs the Public Complaints Commission.

“The people of Saskatchewan rightfully hold their police officers to a high standard,” Gudelot said in a news release.

“A fully functioning SIRT ensures that serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police will be investigated through an independent and transparent process designed to ensure a fair and high-quality investigation for all involved.”

Saskatchewan is the latest of the western provinces to establish a civilian-led police oversight team.

Alberta formed a group in 2008. British Columbia established its own team in 2012 and Manitoba created its own organization in 2015.

The Saskatchewan NDP said the creation of the watchdog is long overdue.

It’s something that’s been called for for more than a decade now, said NDP MP Nicole Sarauer.

It’s something that we had also heard from the police that they wanted there to be a level of independence in the work that they were doing, in the oversight of the work that they were doing.

Gudelot acknowledged that there have been calls from the public for an independent police oversight team. He said plans for this organization have been in the works for a while.

We were putting together a team now because public confidence in Saskatchewan police has historically been quite high, he said.

Prior to the establishment of SIRTs, other police services investigated serious incidents involving police officers.

SIRT has been partially operational since April 2022 when the team hired its first investigator, according to Gudelot. Since then, the group has opened a file on every serious incident, including the death of Myles Sanderson, the man responsible for the stabbing deaths on the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

We sent our investigative resources there not only to look, but to assist where needed with that investigation, Gudelot said, adding that the province assigned SIRT as an investigative observer while the Saskatoon Police Service led the investigation.

Under the legislation, SIRT must appoint a First Nations or Metis community liaison officer in matters where the individual involved is of First Nations or Metis descent.

Summaries of all SIRT investigations will be published online for public viewing.

Sarauer questions how transparent the official summaries will be, but said only time will tell.

We would like to see more transparency rather than less. I think both police organizations and community members want to see the same thing, Sarauer said.

Gudelot said there are checks and balances to ensure SIRT remains as impartial and transparent as possible.

SIRT is a branch of the KPK, which is a five-person non-police body that investigates complaints made against municipal police. Gudelot reports to the chairman of the PCC.

I like to refer to it as surveillance of surveillance, Gudelot said.

It is an additional guarantee to the public of both the independence of the team and the fact that the body we report to is itself independent.