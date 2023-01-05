International
The Major Incident Response Team is officially active in Sask.
A new independent police oversight body is officially up and running in the province.
The legislation formally established the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) on January 1, 2023, although the team was originally scheduled to begin operations in the fall of 2021.
“The coming into force of the Act completes the transition to an independent civilian-led police oversight body and brings Saskatchewan’s police oversight regime into line with most other Canadian jurisdictions,” said Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre.
The team was created to independently investigate municipal police officers, Saskatchewan RCMP and special constables such as highway traffic patrol members and conservation officers.
SIRT investigations will take place when a person suffers serious injury or death while in police custody or as a result of the actions of police officers.
The team will also investigate allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving the police.
Greg Gudelot was appointed as SIRT’s civilian executive director in June 2021. He also chairs the Public Complaints Commission.
“The people of Saskatchewan rightfully hold their police officers to a high standard,” Gudelot said in a news release.
“A fully functioning SIRT ensures that serious incidents involving Saskatchewan police will be investigated through an independent and transparent process designed to ensure a fair and high-quality investigation for all involved.”
Saskatchewan is the latest of the western provinces to establish a civilian-led police oversight team.
Alberta formed a group in 2008. British Columbia established its own team in 2012 and Manitoba created its own organization in 2015.
The Saskatchewan NDP said the creation of the watchdog is long overdue.
It’s something that’s been called for for more than a decade now, said NDP MP Nicole Sarauer.
It’s something that we had also heard from the police that they wanted there to be a level of independence in the work that they were doing, in the oversight of the work that they were doing.
Gudelot acknowledged that there have been calls from the public for an independent police oversight team. He said plans for this organization have been in the works for a while.
We were putting together a team now because public confidence in Saskatchewan police has historically been quite high, he said.
Prior to the establishment of SIRTs, other police services investigated serious incidents involving police officers.
SIRT has been partially operational since April 2022 when the team hired its first investigator, according to Gudelot. Since then, the group has opened a file on every serious incident, including the death of Myles Sanderson, the man responsible for the stabbing deaths on the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
We sent our investigative resources there not only to look, but to assist where needed with that investigation, Gudelot said, adding that the province assigned SIRT as an investigative observer while the Saskatoon Police Service led the investigation.
Under the legislation, SIRT must appoint a First Nations or Metis community liaison officer in matters where the individual involved is of First Nations or Metis descent.
Summaries of all SIRT investigations will be published online for public viewing.
Sarauer questions how transparent the official summaries will be, but said only time will tell.
We would like to see more transparency rather than less. I think both police organizations and community members want to see the same thing, Sarauer said.
Gudelot said there are checks and balances to ensure SIRT remains as impartial and transparent as possible.
SIRT is a branch of the KPK, which is a five-person non-police body that investigates complaints made against municipal police. Gudelot reports to the chairman of the PCC.
I like to refer to it as surveillance of surveillance, Gudelot said.
It is an additional guarantee to the public of both the independence of the team and the fact that the body we report to is itself independent.
|
Sources
2/ https://regina.ctvnews.ca/independent-police-oversight-team-officially-active-in-saskatchewan-1.6217200
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Suniel Shetty urges UP CM to help shed the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend
- Volvo Details New Google HD Map Display for 2024 EX90 at CES
- Whale Star Brendan Fraser Reflects on Emotional Hollywood Comeback: I Just Cried
- SJU Hockey returns to the Ice Friday vs. Gustavus
- 13 fashion trends that will be important in 2023
- Future Tech at CES 2023 Showcases Tomorrow’s Greatest Inventions
- Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Afghanistan and tremors are felt in Delhi – NCR
- Boris Johnson was secretly ‘pushed’ by government scientists to wear a Covid mask
- Lauren Boebert hints at Donald Trump’s nomination for president
- They wanted to assassinate me like Salman Taseer: Imran Khan
- Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and many more…
- UChicago Launches Polsky Deep Tech Ventures to Help Startups Bring Science and Technology to Market