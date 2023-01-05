Thousands mourn Benedict XVI at funeral celebrated by PopeExBulletin

International
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis honored his predecessor Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, presiding over a rare memorial mass for a dead pope from a living one before thousands of mourners in St Peter’s Square on Thursday.
Bells tolled and worshipers clapped as pallbearers took Benedict’s cypress coffin from the mist-shrouded basilica and propped it up before the altar. Benedict’s longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, bent down and kissed a book of the Gospels that had been left open in the casket.
Francis, wearing the red vestments typical of papal funerals, then took his seat and opened the mass with a prayer.
Heads of state and royalty, clergy from around the world and thousands of ordinary people flocked to the ceremony, despite Benedict’s demands for simplicity and official efforts to hold the first funeral for a pope emeritus in modern times.
Many came from Benedict’s native Bavaria and wore traditional dress, including boiled wool coats to protect against the morning chill.
“We came to pay our respects to Benedict and we wanted to be here today to say goodbye,” said Raymond Mainar, who traveled from a small village east of Munich for the funeral. He was a very good pope.”
The former Joseph Ratzinger, who died on December 31 at the age of 95, is considered one of the greatest theologians of the 20th century and spent his life upholding church doctrine. But he will go down in history for a singular, revolutionary act that changed the future of the papacy: He retired, the first pope in six centuries to do so.
Francis has praised Benedict’s courage in stepping down, saying it “opened the door” for other popes to do the same. The current pope, for his part, recently said he has already left written instructions outlining the conditions under which he would also resign.
After about 200,000 people paid their respects during three days of public viewing, authorities estimated that about 100,000 would attend Benedict’s funeral, though it was not clear if many did in the end.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Only Italy and Germany were invited to send official delegations, but other leaders took the Vatican up on its offer and came in their “private capacity”. They included several heads of state, at least four prime ministers and two delegations of royal representatives. In addition, a host of patriarchs joined the 125 cardinals in the altar-side seats.
Among them was Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was granted permission by the special court to attend the funeral and arrived in Rome on Thursday. Zen was arrested in May on suspicion of collaborating with foreign forces under a Chinese national security law after he clashed with authorities over his participation in a now-silenced democracy movement. At the moment of detention, his passport was taken away.
Matteo Colonna, a 20-year-old seminarian from Teramo, Italy, said he came in part because of the historic nature of the funeral, but also because it had a personal resonance for him.
“The first spark of my vocation started under Benedict’s papacy, but then it became even stronger under Pope Francis,” said Colonna, as he sat in prayer in St. Peter’s Square before the funeral. “I see a continuity between these two popes and the fact that today Francis is celebrating the funeral in memory of Benedict is a historic event.”
Early Thursday, the Vatican released the official history of Benedict’s life, a short document in Latin that was placed in a metal cylinder in his coffin before being sealed, along with coins and medallions minted during his papacy and the thefts of his pallium.
The document paid close attention to Benedict’s historic resignation and referred to him as “pope emeritus,” quoting verbatim the Latin words he uttered on February 11, 2013, when he announced he would step down.
The document, known as a “rogito” or work, also cites his theological and papal heritage, including his contact with Anglicans and Jews and his efforts to combat the sexual abuse of clergy “constantly calling the church to conversion, prayer, repentance and purification”.
Francis did not dwell on Benedict’s specific legacy in his homily and uttered his name only once, in the last line, giving instead a meditation on Jesus’ willingness to entrust himself to God’s will.
“Holding on to the last words of God and the testimony of his whole life, we as a church community also want to follow in his footsteps and deliver our brother into the hands of the Father”, said Francis at the end.
During St. John Paul II’s quarter-century as pope, Ratzinger led a crackdown on dissent as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, taking action against the left-leaning liberation theology that spread in Latin America in the 1970s and against dissent. theologians and nuns who did not adhere to the Vatican’s hard line on matters such as sexual morality.
His legacy was marred by the clergy sex abuse scandal, although he recognized earlier than most the “filth” of priests who raped children and actually laid the groundwork for the Holy See to punish them.
As cardinal and pope, he passed sweeping church legislation that resulted in the dismissal of 848 priests from 2004-2014, roughly his pontificate a year on either side. But abuse survivors still held him responsible for the crisis, for failing to sanction any bishops who moved abusers, and identified him as embodying the clerical system that had long protected the institution over victims.
A group representing German clergy abuse survivors called on German officials attending Benedict’s funeral to demand more action from the Vatican on sexual abuse. Eckiger Tisch urged German leaders to demand that Francis issue a “universal church law” setting out zero tolerance in dealing with clerical abuse.
“Any celebration that marks the lives of abusers like Benedict must end,” said the leading US abuse survivor group SNAP.
The burial ritual itself is modeled after the code used for dead popes, but with some modifications given, Benedict was not a sitting pontiff when he died.
After the Mass, Benedict’s cypress coffin will be placed inside a zinc casket, then an external oak casket before being buried in the crypt in the caves under St. Peter’s Basilica that once held the tomb of St. John Paul II before it was moved upstairs . .
While the ritual is unusual, it has some precedent: In 1802, Pope Pius VII presided over the funeral in St. Peter’s of his predecessor, Pius VI, who had died in exile in France in 1799 as a prisoner of Napoleon.
Benedict never intended his retirement to last as long as it has for nearly 10 years, longer than his octogenarian pontiff. And the unprecedented situation of a retired pope living alongside a sitting pope prompted calls for protocols to guide future popes emeritus to prevent any confusion about who is really in charge.
|
