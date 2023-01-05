Myanmar junta to release more than 7,000 prisoners under amnesty









CNN

–

Myanmar’s military government will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the country’s independence day, state broadcaster MRTV announced on Wednesday, as the junta chief praised several countries for maintaining support for his nation. The Southeast Asian country has faced international isolation and Western-led sanctions since the military seized power from a democratically elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung Sang Suu Kyi nearly two years ago. I want to thank several international and regional countries and organizations and individuals who cooperated positively with us amid all the pressure, criticism and attacks, said Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of Myanmar’s Independence. We are working closely with neighboring countries such as China, India, Thailand, Laos and Bangladesh. We will work together for border stability and development, Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech at a parade in the capital Naypyitaw, complete with flag-waving civil servants, marching soldiers, tanks and a flight of military jets. Myanmar has been in chaos since the military seized power from Suu Kyi’s government on February 1, 2021. They have since arrested her and other officials and responded to pro-democracy protests and dissent with brutal force, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. While street protests are now rare after the bloody crackdown, the army has been involved in almost daily clashes with ethnic minority forces and insecurity has spread across large parts of the country as members of the so-called People’s Defense Force have taken up arms. to fight for a return. to democracy. Meanwhile, Suu Kyi was recently convicted on five counts of corruption and jailed for another seven years, ending a marathon of trials internationally condemned as a sham designed to keep at bay the junta’s biggest threat, amid widespread internal resistance to its rule. Suu Kyi is being held in solitary confinement in a prison in Naypyitaw, and the military insists she has received due process from an independent court. Authorities usually release some prisoners to mark the day Myanmar declared independence from British rule. MRTV said the latest amnesty will not include those convicted of murder and rape, or imprisoned on charges related to explosives, illegal association, weapons, drugs, natural disaster management and corruption. It was not immediately clear whether any political prisoners would be released. The United States, the European Union and countries such as Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military and individuals believed to have helped the junta come to power. In a further rebuke, the UN Security Council last month passed its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, calling for an end to the violence and for the junta to release all political prisoners. Referring to international pressure, Min Aung Hlaing hit out at what he said were disruptions by countries and organizations that want to interfere in Myanmar’s internal affairs. However, the junta has retained some international support. The UN Security Council remains divided over how to deal with the Myanmar crisis, with China and Russia arguing against strong action. They also abstained from last month’s vote on a resolution, along with India. Thailand also hosted regional talks last month to discuss the crisis, including rare international appearances by junta ministers, although some key members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, vocal in their criticism of the junta, did not attend. ASEAN is leading diplomatic peace efforts and Myanmar’s generals have been barred from high-profile gatherings of the bloc for reneging on promises to start talks with opponents linked to Suu Kyi’s ousted government.

