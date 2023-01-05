China will open its border with Hong Kong on Sunday





An aerial view shows buildings in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Hong Kong on January 4, 2023. The border has been effectively closed for nearly three years and reopens on January 8. Peter Parks | AFP | Getty Images China will reopen its border with its Hong Kong special administrative region on Sunday for the first time in three years, as it accelerates the easing of strict Covid rules that have hurt its economic growth. The opening will see the resumption of quarantine-free travel between the financial center and the mainland, although it will be done in a “gradual and orderly” manner, China’s HongKongand Macau Affairs Office said in a statement on Thursday. China will reopen to the world on Sunday, welcoming international travelers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time since 2020, althoughinfections increaseafter lifting its Covid restrictions. Hong Kong closely followed China’s strict zero-Covid policy until mid-2022 when it began to ease some restrictions. The former British colony lifted all its Covid rules in December, but masks remain mandatory except during exercise. CNBC Health and Science Read CNBC’s latest global health coverage: Hongkong and China have lagged much of the world in easing strict Covid precautions, and reopening the border was delayed several times over the past year due to Covid outbreaks in one or the other. People in HongKong have only been able to reach the mainland via the city’s airport or only two checkpoints, one in Shenzhen Bay and the other via the Hongkong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. Most other border crossings including the West Kowloon High Speed ​​Rail Terminal have been closed since early 2020. Before the coronavirus appeared in China in late 2019, there were more than 236 million passenger trips over their border annually, government data showed. China will no longer require people to submit Covid tests upon arrival in the mainland from Hong Kong, while China will issue special tourist and business visas for mainlanders to visit Hong Kong from January 8, the office said. China will also increase flights between the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, she said. Hong Kong residents have flocked to clinics to be vaccinatedagainst Covid before the reopening of the border, which some fear could lead to an increase in infections and demand for mRNA vaccines that are not widely available on the continent.

