The success of the doctoral student conference opens the door to the International Astronautical Congress





As of 2020, College of Engineering PhD student Fereshteh Rajabi Kouchi has developed two-dimensional material inks for plasma jet printing of optoelectronic devices and creating cost-effective alternatives for space exploration. In fall 2022, Kouchi represented Boise State University when she presented her research at the 15th annual Wernher von Braun Memorial Symposium Poster Competition hosted by the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the American Astronautical Society. She won first place in the graduate engineering division. I am honored to be recognized as the best graduate finalist in this competition, said Kouchi. I am grateful to Dr. Estrada and the guidance of the materials science department for supporting my research and I hope that our work will lead to more discoveries to help reduce the cost of interspace life research. Kouchi works alongside Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering Professor David Estrada in the Advanced Nanomaterials and Manufacturing Laboratory. The research, Additive Manufacturing of Colloidal Nanocrystalline Inks for Space-Based Manufacturing of Advanced Sensors and Energy Harvesters, examines the additive manufacturing of three-dimensional sensors and electronic systems, in this case, enabled by nanocrystalline inks displayed, a superfine layer on the same time. in inner space missions. The poster session featured 96 domestic and international students, both at the undergraduate and graduate levels, presenting research projects relevant to the aerospace industry. Topics included atmospheric science, astrophysics, health, aerospace systems engineering and design, and more. As a competition finalist, Kouchi is eligible to compete for the opportunity to present her research at the International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in October 2023. Finalists apply to the International Astronautical Congress and, of those selected , the American Astronautical Society will select one student to receive registration, airfare and lodging for the conference. International students face many difficulties being away from home, family and friends, Kouchi said. From the moment I spoke with Dr. Estrada for a position in his lab, I received tremendous support and encouragement throughout my process. I gained valuable experience through experiments and made many relationships both in and outside the lab. This year’s poster competition was the fourth year that the event was open to academic research by students from any university. Named after Wernher von Braun, a former director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and chief architect of the Saturn V launch vehicle, the superbooster that would take Americans to the Moon, the annual von Braun Symposium aims to bring together, connect and collaborate with space. industry leaders and peers. Fereshteh’s success at this conference is no surprise to those who know him well. said Estrada. She works tirelessly to solve some of the most pressing materials challenges facing the field of additive manufacturing electronics, and I am confident that this is the first of many awards she will receive as a Boise State student and future. -by Jamie Fink

