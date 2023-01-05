International MBA Study Tour | Silicon Valley





Nick Meronyk is a 23-year-old MBA candidate who has a deep-rooted passion for travel and entertainment. Meronyk completed his undergraduate degree from the University of Alberta with a focus in professional sports and entertainment, tourism and economic development. After planning and executing all elements of broadcast and non-broadcast events from the region on an international scale, Meronyk moved into an advisory role for internal public sector strategy, overseeing cross-functional and cross-industry projects. In his blog below, Meronyk reflects on his experience in Silicon Valley and San Francisco while at Iveys Silicon Valley study trip. “If you’re alive, you can’t be bored in San Francisco. If you’re not alive, San Francisco will bring you to life.” Armenian-American novelist William Saroyan William Saroyan’s words couldn’t be more true as I observed the incredible energy, creativity and brains of the region’s entrepreneurial community. Here are some of my observations.

Bay Area entrepreneurs know how to pitch and so do Ivey students Throughout the week, we were fortunate to meet and learn from Ivey and non-Ivey entrepreneurs and partners, including angel investors and venture capitalists. Through these interactions, my classmates and I discerned two key lessons: Entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley are more open and generous with their thoughts and time than anywhere else it seems; and,

Ivey students have what it takes to compete on any stage, including against other Silicon Valley startups for funding. While my confidence in the quality of Ivey’s students is purely anecdotal,a summary of research from the Founding Institute suggests that entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley are nearly 10 percent more social, energetic and confident than entrepreneurs from other geographies. It’s a valuable lesson on the need for entrepreneurs to be confident and communicate effectively. The Tenderloin Code: An Entrepreneurial Pursuit That Makes a Difference As a firm believer that personal growth stems from being comfortable with being uncomfortable, I have appreciated the entrepreneurial opportunities and challenges that Ivey has purposefully structured into the curriculum. Just like in the classroom, our walking tour of the Tenderloin was no exception. San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is home to the vast majority of the city’s poorest residents. Approximately 25,000 individuals live in a densely populated area that lacks the amenities and necessities (eg, food, shelter, heat, bedding, and running water) that we often take for granted. Thousands of people make their home in damaged tents on the cold pavement and dirty cardboard boxes that are always exposed to the elements. Those lucky enough to have a roof over their heads often share a single-person supportive housing room. Such rooms usually have only one bed used by up to five family members and a bathroom shared by another 50-70 people, which is often out of order. After experiencing the Tenderloin firsthand, 30-year resident Seymour comes out decided to become an entrepreneur and founded The Tenderloin Code to address intractable issues in the community. The organization was created to support the poor through monetary and in-kind donations, in addition to providing individualized support such as learning programs. Following the old adage, give a man a fish and he’ll be fed for a meal, teach a person to fish and he’ll be fed for a lifetime, the Code Tenderloin team provides residents with skills development and employment opportunities desired with leading technology firms. including LinkedIn and Twitter. I was shocked to learn that it is not uncommon for Code Tenderloin staff to bring many services directly to residents, this includes teaching them how to code in their own tent! This is a great example of how entrepreneurial leaders can create social change. Social entrepreneurship matters more than ever Our tour of the Tenderloin was in stark contrast to the incredibly comfortable experience we had in the Napa Valleys Jacuzzi winery just the day before, and it forced many on the trip, including myself, to reflect inwardly. The Tenderloin served as a reminder of the many unresolved problems, including poverty, homelessness and addiction, that we have at home not only in London, but in every other major Canadian city. Internal reflections led to discussions about whether we as individuals and leaders are doing enough to support the less fortunate within our communities. Our Tenderloin experience not only made me want to better integrate social considerations into the development of future strategies and initiatives, but it also made me much more grateful for the support and comfort I have around me every day. While Del Seymour and the Code Tenderloin team are all stars for the progress they’ve made helping more than 10,000 people to date, there’s a critical need for others to follow their lead. For every person Code Tenderloin helps out of poverty, three more enter it. Although this wicked problem is getting worse and the recession issues aren’t helping, I’m excited about the long-term impact that Code Tenderloin and other organizations can have. Especially if they continue to be led by highly respected community leaders who have a knack for generating awareness among government officials and executives in well-endowed corporations. Personal growth as a result of the Ivey study tour As I began the Ivey experience focused on personal development, networking, and securing a position at a leading strategic consulting firm, I have grown in concern to appreciate the nuances that exist outside the classroom, in other regions/markets, and down the road. other careers. such as entrepreneurship. I would like to echo the opinion of many classmates in saying that the trip to Silicon Valley was truly an engaging, inspiring and rewarding experience in every way! Below are more photos from the trip.

