The UK and Germany agree to closer cooperation at the first annual UK-Germany Dialogue





Foreign Secretary hosts German counterpart for high-level talks on shared priorities

Support for Ukraine, energy security and the fight against climate change top the agenda

promotion of cultural cooperation with the UK-Germany Cultural Commission to meet for the first time since 1993 UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hosted German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in London today (Thursday 5 January) for the first annual UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue, a sign of the deep partnership between the 2 countries. This is a major new forum for both countries to agree on cooperation on a number of priority issues. The two ministers pledged to increase cooperation on a range of shared priorities, from further support for Ukraine to action on climate change. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: The UK and Germany are our closest partners and we are using the strength of our relationship to tackle the common challenges we face today. As major European economies, we agreed to work more closely in our unwavering support for Ukraine and the fight against climate change. In today’s talks there was a significant focus on global security. Both foreign ministers made clear their unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against illegal Russian occupation and vowed to hold Russia accountable for atrocities, including sexual violence, related to the conflict. The UK and Germany have already worked together to respond to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, working with the G7 and NATO to isolate Russia and prop up Ukraine. Today’s talks have deepened the UK-Germany partnership to enable even closer cooperation. In a further sign of the current strength of the relationship, the UK-Germany Cultural Commission is set to be reinstated. It was originally set up in 1958 and will meet for the first time since 1993. It will agree priorities for how the UK and Germany can support people-to-people links over the coming year. The UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue was established in 2021, with the aim of agreeing areas for cooperation in foreign and security policy for the coming year. Today is the inaugural meeting of the annual event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-germany-agree-closer-cooperation-in-first-ever-uk-germany-annual-dialogue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos