The study shows how the Viking age left its mark on the genetics of Scandinavians

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) – The Viking Age, spanning the 8th to 11th centuries AD, left a lasting mark on the genetics of today’s Scandinavians, according to scientists who also documented the heavy genetic influence of women who arrived in the region between invasions. from Scandinavians to Europe.

A study published Thursday explored the genetic dynamics of people in Norway, Sweden and Denmark dating back two millennia, based on 297 genomes from ancient human remains and data from 16,638 modern Scandinavian men and women.

The findings provided insight into migration patterns and gene flow during the Viking Age, when Scandinavians traveled from Scandinavia in wooden ships, staged monastic raids and raids across a wide region and even reached North America.

The study found that women from the eastern Baltic region and to a lesser extent from the British and Irish Isles contributed more to the Scandinavian gene pool than men from these regions during this period.

“We have no way of knowing with our data the number of women involved or whether these women of Eastern Baltic and British-Irish descent were in Scandinavia voluntarily or involuntarily,” molecular archaeologist Ricardo Rodriguez-Varela of the Center told Stockholm University Paleogenetics. author of the study published in the journal Cell.

Historians have documented the Viking slave trade as the seafarers conquered numerous territories and developed extensive trade networks.

“Slaves is one group, of several, that can explain the patterns. We just don’t know exactly who these people were,” added Center for Paleogenetics molecular archaeologist and study co-author Anders Gotherstrom.

The Viking Age spanned from about 750 to 1050 AD. An important early event was a devastating Viking raid in 793 on a Christian monastery on the English island of Lindisfarne, with subsequent attacks on numerous places including Paris and Constantinople and trade contacts as far as the Middle East.

The study showed that British-Irish ancestry was widespread in Scandinavia starting from the Viking Age. Origins from the eastern Baltic region – modern Lithuania and parts of western Russia and possibly Ukraine – were found to be concentrated in central Sweden and on Gotland, Sweden’s largest island. Descent from southern European countries such as Sardinia was concentrated among people in southern Scandinavia.

“The Viking Age is associated with a marked increase in the flow of goods, customs, technology and people to and from Scandinavia,” Rodriguez-Varela said.

“It was Scandinavian societies, initially pagan but eventually Christian, that founded their economy on small farms, internal and external trade and plunder. The Vikings were the first people to visit four continents,” Gotherstrom added.

The genetic contribution of foreigners was found to have faded in Scandinavians after the Viking Age.

The researchers wrote that their findings provided “preliminary evidence that gene flow in Scandinavia of eastern Baltic ancestry and, to a lesser extent, British-Irish ancestry was female-biased.”

“The rise of Eastern Baltic ancestry in these regions during the Viking Age is consistent with historical sources that testify to contact such as tribute relations and treaties. Therefore, we see no evidence with the current record to support that women were abducted and brought back during raids,” Rodriguez-Varela said.

Men serving as missionaries or Christian monks may also have arrived in Scandinavia during this period, but may not have contributed much to the gene pool, the researchers added.

The oldest genome used in the study dates from the first century AD and the most recent from the 19th century. Some ancient genomes came from people who died aboard the great Swedish warship Kronan, sunk in a battle in 1676. Others came from Sandby borg, a castle on the Swedish island of Åland where an apparent massacre of the century took place 5th, as well as from human remains within ceremonial Viking ship burials.

“The Vikings were an interesting group of people who existed for about two and a half centuries and influenced the world in ways we still have yet to understand,” Gotherstrom said.

