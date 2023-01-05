International
France looks at sending tank-killing vehicles to Ukraine
PARIS The French Ministry of the Armed Forces said on Thursday that it will soon hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange the delivery of armored fighting vehicles in what the French presidency says will be the first time this type of tank destroyer with wheels of western manufacture will be given. Ukrainian army.
Discussions will include the delivery schedule and training of Ukrainian soldiers on the equipment, the ministry said.
Designated as light tanks in French, the AMX-10 RC carries a 105 mm cannon and two machine guns. It is designed primarily for reconnaissance missions and has enough armor to defend against light infantry weapons, according to the French ministry. They have wheels instead of tracks, allowing better mobility than heavy tanks.
Ukraine has been seeking for months to be supplied with heavier tanks, including US-made Abrams and German-made Leopard 2 tanks.
The Czech Republic and Poland have provided Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Ukrainian forces.
France’s decision was announced after an hour-long phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday afternoon. The Elysee declined to provide details about the deal.
The AMX-10 RC has been in service with the French Army since 1981 and has undergone recent upgrades. France’s Armed Forces Ministry said the combat vehicle is now being gradually replaced by a new equivalent called the Jaguar.
The decision is another step in France’s military support for Ukraine, following the visit of French defense ministers to Kiev last week.
Paris has supplied Ukraine with a significant portion of its Caesar cannon arsenal, as well as anti-tank missiles, Crotale air defense missile batteries and rocket launchers. It is also training some 2,000 Ukrainian troops on French soil.
US President Joe Biden said his administration is considering sending to Ukraine Bradley fighting vehicles, a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier.
Biden was asked during an exchange with reporters while traveling in Kentucky whether offering the armored fighting vehicle tracked in Ukraine was on the table. He answered yes, without further comment.
The German government has faced calls for months from Kiev and some lawmakers at home to deliver Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine, but has said it would not go alone with such a move and that no other country has supplied the equipment. similar western.
The co-leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholzs party, Saskia Esken, told n-tv on Thursday that Scholz and the government are in regular and close contact with our partners, with our friends, of course especially with the Americans about arms shipments.
Britain says it has given Ukraine more than 200 armored personnel carriers, but no tanks yet.
Built by GIAT, the AMX-10 RC production line was launched in the mid-1970s. While the amphibious four-wheeled vehicle is primarily used for reconnaissance, its 105 mm gun can also be used as a tank destroyer. The vehicle, argued by some experts to qualify as a light tank and others as simply a combat vehicle, was designed to target the types of Soviet tanks deployed by Russia to attack Ukraine and will be useful for defense of Kiev, a former senior NATO official noted on Thursday. .
While the AMX-10 doesn’t have the armor of a heavy battle tank, it was designed with speed and mobility in mind, Camille Grand, former NATO assistant secretary general for defense investment, tweeted.
It also helps advance the debate on (imaginary) red lines for arms shipments, Grand added. Since November 2022, Grand has served as a distinguished policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also hinted Thursday that more heavy vehicles may be on the way to the front line. [T]President @EmmanuelMacron’s decision is another step that will bring our victory closer. Especially when the AMX-10 RC is joined by their American and, we believe, German peers, the ministry said on Twitter.
France also plans to send Ukraine 63 high-powered generators and 5 million LED light bulbs in the coming days to help the country weather the winter, the government said in a statement.
Vivienne Machi in Stuttgart contributed to this report for Defense News. AP writers Geir Moulson in Berlin, Jill Lawless in London, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw and Karel Janicek in Prague also contributed to this report.
