The Netanyahu government’s promised judicial reform shocks Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Israel’s new far-right government is seeking reforms to the judiciary to limit its influence on government policy and give politicians a greater role in choosing top judges, alarming opponents who fear it will harm democracy and minority rights.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled his plan on Wednesday, describing it as restoring balance between the legislature, executive and judiciary.

It was welcomed by his partners in the nationalist-religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have long accused the court of overreach and the bench of elitism.

Israelis opposed to the reforms fear for the country’s democratic health, defending the court as a bulwark for minority rights.

The plan, which has yet to be written into law, includes limiting the Supreme Court’s power to rule against government policy or Knesset laws, while increasing the influence of the legislature and government in choosing the bench.

“The reform simply realizes the idea of ​​absolute power,” said Suzie Navot, a constitutional law professor with the Israel Democracy Institute, noting that Israel’s “checks and balances” are relatively fragile.

Israel has no constitution, only “basic laws” intended to protect its democratic foundations and a chamber of parliament in which the government controls the majority.

The reform risks spreading corruption, violating rights and stripping Israel of one of its main bulwarks in international legal matters if its judiciary is seen as no longer strong and independent, Navot said.

Netanyahu, on trial for corruption on charges he denies, said on Wednesday the reforms would “protect the proper balance between the three branches”.

His government has faced criticism even before he was sworn in, with opponents pointing to the past of some coalition members for agitating against Arab citizens and gay rights and its eye on expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank. occupied.

Levin said the voices of the legal system, experts and opposition lawmakers will all be heard when parliament debates the reform.

Noting the greater role of elected officials, Eugene Kontorovich, director of International Law at the Kohelet Policy Forum, defended the plan.

“Implementation of what is standard practice in America cannot be the end of democracy in Israel,” he said.

US Ambassador Tom Nides said that keeping in mind the countries’ “shared values”, Washington would not rush to judge.

“This democracy will endure a lot and that is why it is so alive,” he told Army Radio. “I’m not in a position to tell Israel what to do. But I’m certainly willing to express my concerns and anxiety about where we are.”

‘WRITING DEMOCRACY’

About 1,000 protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, which was hearing an appeal against the appointment of Aryeh Deri as a cabinet minister despite his conviction for tax fraud.

“Democracy is crumbling before our eyes,” said one protester, 48-year-old doctor Ofer Havacuk.

Such sentiments, said economist Dan Ben-David, could have broader economic consequences. If liberal Israelis feel that democracy is being undermined, they can simply up and leave.

“Israel is more or less being sustained by only a fraction of the population,” Ben-David said, referring to the high-tech sector, academia and health care workers, including doctors.

He added: “Four percent of the entire population are in charge of the health care system and essentially run major parts of the economy.”

“You don’t need a million people to get up and go, all you need is a critical mass of that group to say ‘no’ and it becomes irreversible,” said Ben-David, of the Shoresh Institute for Social Research. Economic.

An economist at a financial institution noted that the century has weakened recently in part because of “a change in the view of Israel that has become more negative globally” and that the reforms could bring further trouble.

“This step to some extent affects Israel’s risk score in the eyes of foreign investors and not in a positive direction. It is more risky. And it may have a negative effect on capital flows to Israel,” said the economist, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the case.

Leader Capital Markets chief economist Jonathan Katz said the reforms were unlikely to deter investors, but that additional spending on the government’s coalition commitments could be a problem.

“They’re probably a little fearful about the possibility of a more expansionary fiscal policy,” Katz said.

Additional reporting by Dedi Hayoun; Writing by Maayan Lubell, editing by William Maclean

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.