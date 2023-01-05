International
The Netanyahu government’s promised judicial reform shocks Israel
JERUSALEM, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Israel’s new far-right government is seeking reforms to the judiciary to limit its influence on government policy and give politicians a greater role in choosing top judges, alarming opponents who fear it will harm democracy and minority rights.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled his plan on Wednesday, describing it as restoring balance between the legislature, executive and judiciary.
It was welcomed by his partners in the nationalist-religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have long accused the court of overreach and the bench of elitism.
Israelis opposed to the reforms fear for the country’s democratic health, defending the court as a bulwark for minority rights.
The plan, which has yet to be written into law, includes limiting the Supreme Court’s power to rule against government policy or Knesset laws, while increasing the influence of the legislature and government in choosing the bench.
“The reform simply realizes the idea of absolute power,” said Suzie Navot, a constitutional law professor with the Israel Democracy Institute, noting that Israel’s “checks and balances” are relatively fragile.
Israel has no constitution, only “basic laws” intended to protect its democratic foundations and a chamber of parliament in which the government controls the majority.
The reform risks spreading corruption, violating rights and stripping Israel of one of its main bulwarks in international legal matters if its judiciary is seen as no longer strong and independent, Navot said.
Netanyahu, on trial for corruption on charges he denies, said on Wednesday the reforms would “protect the proper balance between the three branches”.
His government has faced criticism even before he was sworn in, with opponents pointing to the past of some coalition members for agitating against Arab citizens and gay rights and its eye on expanding Jewish settlements in the West Bank. occupied.
Levin said the voices of the legal system, experts and opposition lawmakers will all be heard when parliament debates the reform.
Noting the greater role of elected officials, Eugene Kontorovich, director of International Law at the Kohelet Policy Forum, defended the plan.
“Implementation of what is standard practice in America cannot be the end of democracy in Israel,” he said.
US Ambassador Tom Nides said that keeping in mind the countries’ “shared values”, Washington would not rush to judge.
“This democracy will endure a lot and that is why it is so alive,” he told Army Radio. “I’m not in a position to tell Israel what to do. But I’m certainly willing to express my concerns and anxiety about where we are.”
‘WRITING DEMOCRACY’
About 1,000 protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, which was hearing an appeal against the appointment of Aryeh Deri as a cabinet minister despite his conviction for tax fraud.
“Democracy is crumbling before our eyes,” said one protester, 48-year-old doctor Ofer Havacuk.
Such sentiments, said economist Dan Ben-David, could have broader economic consequences. If liberal Israelis feel that democracy is being undermined, they can simply up and leave.
“Israel is more or less being sustained by only a fraction of the population,” Ben-David said, referring to the high-tech sector, academia and health care workers, including doctors.
He added: “Four percent of the entire population are in charge of the health care system and essentially run major parts of the economy.”
“You don’t need a million people to get up and go, all you need is a critical mass of that group to say ‘no’ and it becomes irreversible,” said Ben-David, of the Shoresh Institute for Social Research. Economic.
An economist at a financial institution noted that the century has weakened recently in part because of “a change in the view of Israel that has become more negative globally” and that the reforms could bring further trouble.
“This step to some extent affects Israel’s risk score in the eyes of foreign investors and not in a positive direction. It is more risky. And it may have a negative effect on capital flows to Israel,” said the economist, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the case.
Leader Capital Markets chief economist Jonathan Katz said the reforms were unlikely to deter investors, but that additional spending on the government’s coalition commitments could be a problem.
“They’re probably a little fearful about the possibility of a more expansionary fiscal policy,” Katz said.
Additional reporting by Dedi Hayoun; Writing by Maayan Lubell, editing by William Maclean
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-governments-pledged-judicial-reform-rattles-israel-2023-01-05/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Netanyahu government’s promised judicial reform shocks Israel
- McCarthy proposes to weaken the post of Speaker of the United States House in the face of radical opposition
- Long-lasting transmission of COVID-19 resulted from mild cases of COVID-19 in most people, according to new multinational survey
- Matt Gaetz votes for Donald Trump for Speaker of the House in the seventh round
- France looks at sending tank-killing vehicles to Ukraine
- Hollywood liberals profit from fight against GOP chairman
- In a recent report, Google estimated that Microsoft’s cloud business was indeed losing money.
- How a nutritionist approaches your 2023 diet goals
- The study shows how the Viking age left its mark on the genetics of Scandinavians
- Heidi Klum just wore her most daring dress ever, with a *boob-high* slit
- The UK and Germany agree to closer cooperation at the first annual UK-Germany Dialogue
- California floods predicted as ‘bomb cyclone’ closes in