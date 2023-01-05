An innovative EU deal ban on the import of goods linked to deforestation has set a global benchmark and will speed the passage of a similar law in the US, US lawmakers have said.

A forest the size of a football field is lost every second somewhere around the world. PRINCIPALLY for agricultural extension. From 2024, the EU will require firms working in deforestation hotspots to prove their goods have not damaged forests after a cut-off date of 31 December 2020.

The EU say this will effectively ban the importation of goods such as beef, soy, palm oil, coffee, cocoa, rubber, coal and paper, and derived products, unless their origin can be trackedusing location data.

The EU’s environment commissioner, Virginijus Sinkeviius, described the deal as the most ambitious legislative effort to tackle these issues worldwide ever.

From 2025, a review clause the law may allow it to extend to other forested lands such as Brazil’s Cerrado source i about 65% of EU deforestation related to soy and other commodities such as corn and biodiesel. From 2026, the law may cover other ecosystems with high biodiversity value or heavy carbon content.

The review is also EXPECTED to enforce the law on European international financial institutions, which reached settlements worth $34.7 billion with 20 companies accused of deforestation between 2016 and 2020; according to Global Witness.

Glenn Hurowitz, CEO of the campaign group Mighty Earth, said that despite some loopholes, the legislation was historic and important. He said: We believe that if China, India, the US and Japan took the EU’s lead and emulated these key legal steps, then nearly 75% of the world’s imported deforestation could be eliminated within a few years.

It has been feared that a US Forest law with similar goals to the EU regulation, co-sponsored by veteran lawmakers like Elizabeth Warren, could be blocked after Republicans took control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

However, Democratic congressman Earl Blumenauer, the bill’s author, said the EU deal had given the defense legislation a new impetus.

I am very excited, he said. This momentum that is being built is very, very important. Our partnership with the EU has been critical. Our differences are relatively small, and this is an opportunity for us to close ranks and encourage greater leadership from the private sector that I don’t think should fall victim to partisan crossfire.

Blumenauer said he was in close contact with the Biden White House and US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai, who he said support his approach. It bypasses some of the party difficulties [because] no one supports illegal logging, he said. I was in the process of socializing the idea and the recent development with the EU helps to accelerate this, and it is something I plan to start at the beginning of the new Congress.

The legislature reconvened on Tuesday. Senate bill sponsor Brian Schatz said: The EU is closing its borders to deforestation products and the United States should follow suit. If we do nothing, the US market will become a dumping ground for goods that can no longer enter Europe.

Critics of the Forestry Act say it is significantly weaker than EU law. Greenpeace argues that it does not impose sanctions on forest degradation, has more limited enforcement powers than the EU regulation, lacks potential leverage for other forested ecosystems, and covers only illegal deforestation, while 30%–50% tropical deforestation is nominally legal.

Sini Erj, Greenpeace’s European food, forests and nature officer, said: Deforestation anywhere in the world is a disaster for nature and the climate, regardless of whether local governments consider it legal or not. The new EU law is a major advance for forests because it does not allow any type of deforestation to supply the EU market. It’s also the first law to set rules against forest products made from irresponsible logging of natural forests, even if lobbyists for the European logging industry dug some big loopholes.

The EU’s definition of forest degradation was softened amid lobbying by Canada and some EU governments, which also resisted the inclusion of protections sought by the European Parliament for the human rights of indigenous peoples.

Tina Schneider, deputy director of the US-based World Resources Institute’s forest legality initiative, said the EU’s inclusion of legal deforestation was not particularly important.

I think it is much more important that as many markets as possible pass similar regulations to avoid leakages to the extent possible, she said. I would approach the issue of illegal zero vs. zero deforestation regulations more from the perspective of whether it is possible to pass a regulation in a major consumer country. If so, is there political will to move to zero deforestation or just zero illegal deforestation?

Blumenauer said that while the US proposal was unlikely to put anyone in prison, it was an important first step in a growing process.

In the UK, a public consultation on tackling illegal deforestation closed last March, with most of the nearly 17,000 respondents reiterating the need for the government to act quickly. However, secondary legislation has not yet been added to the Environment Act.

A spokesman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: Through the Environment Act, now the law, we’re going further than ever to protect forests and fight illegal deforestation. We have already introduced world-leading due diligence legislation which helps tackle illegal deforestation in UK supply chains. Further information on our approach to secondary legislation will be published in due course.