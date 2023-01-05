International
Transfer news, rumours: World Cup winner to join Ajax, Chelsea announce Badiashile, Butland on loan at United
What’s better than a cup of coffee and the latest football transfer news? Tune in as CBS Sports delivers the latest updates from around the world and what they mean for your favorite teams. Chelsea are never far from the headlines and have announced the arrival of Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco while Manchester United should add Jack Butland to their goalkeeping rotation soon and AFC Ajax will bring in goalkeeper and World Cup champion Geronimo Rulli. Jerome Onguene has already returned to Red Bull Salzburg from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Let’s move on to the transfer moves:
In the box with six yards
The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of happening.
Ajax on the ground Roll
Another goalkeeper move featuring the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with the Argentine leaving Villarreal CF for Amsterdam. According to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano exclusively, there is already a full agreement between Ajax and the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League winners regarding the 30-year-old, who will head to Holland in the next 24 hours for undergo medical. .
Benoit Badiashile leaves Monaco for Chelsea
All the necessary documents were signed for the Frenchman’s transfer to Stamford Bridge yesterday. An official statement has now arrived with Badiashile having already completed his treatment in London earlier this week, according to Romano. Monaco will receive just over $40 million and the deal has also been confirmed by the principality group.
Crystal Palace’s Jack Butland to Manchester United
This is a six month loan which is in the final stage in terms of very small details. The Englishman’s medical has already been scheduled and Butland will be back-up to David De Gea, but ahead of Tom Heaton at Old Trafford. This can be done sometime before the end of the week.
Jerome Onguene returns to RB Salzburg
This has already been announced with the Cameroonian returning to Austria on loan at least until the end of this season. Onguene swapped Salzburg for Frankfurt just last summer but could be followed by Juventus loanee Luca Pellegrini, according to Romano. Roko Simic has also joined FC Zurich on loan until the end of the season from Salzburg.
Bayern Munich closes with Daley Blind
A bit of a surprise, but the German champions are determined to bring in the experienced Dutchman on a free transfer after leaving Ajax. The 32-year-old turned down moves to Spain and Belgium to make the move to the Allianz Arena until the end of this season and Blind’s medical is already scheduled at Sabener Strasse, Romano adds.
Entering the penalty area
These moves may not be imminent, but there is plenty of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams can blow.
DC-bound Mateusz Klich leaves Leeds United
The Polish international has confirmed that he is leaving Elland Road. Although his next destination has yet to be officially revealed, Major League Soccer side DC United have a deal in place to bring in the 32-year-old according to multiple reports. There are only a few documents left to sign until this is over.
Newcastle United’s Garang Kuol to Hearts?
The Australian international has been pictured in Scotland as he continues talks with Hearts over a possible loan move. The decision to visit Oriam’s facilities suggests a move to Edinburgh is a serious possibility and could progress in the coming days.
The game built
These moves may be speculative, but they are ones to keep in mind.
Napoli is not for Angers’ Azzedine Ounahi?
It’s no secret that 2022 World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi is set to leave Angers SCO soon and many European teams have been linked with him. However, Napoli appear to have distanced themselves from the Morocco international with Bartosz Bereszynski moving closer from Sampdoria: “Offer ready for Ounahi? We think our squad is complete now,” said sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. “We are only focusing on the pitch. Negotiations are ongoing with Sampdoria for Bereszynski.”
Goalkeeper shots
Your daily quick hitters.
Sources
https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/news/transfer-news-rumors-world-cup-champion-to-join-ajax-badiashile-to-chelsea-and-united-set-to-sign-butland/
