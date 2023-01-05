Half of Earth’s glaciers will disappear this century, study reveals

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

A comprehensive study of all the world’s glaciers outside of Greenland and the Antarctic ice sheets has found that nearly half of them will melt by the end of the century, even if the world meets its most ambitious goal on global warming. of surveypublished Thursday in the journal Science, finds that even with just 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming above preindustrial levels, about 104,000 of the world’s more than 215,000 mountains glaciers and ice caps will melt, raising global sea levels by a shame of four inches.

A rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius beyond pre-industrial temperatures is now extremely difficult to avoid, suggesting that a change of this magnitude could be almost unstoppable. But with each additional increase in temperature rise, the study finds, the outlook worsens.

Three degrees C (5.4 degrees F) of warming, the research finds, would translate into a loss of over 70 percent of global glaciers and result in about five inches of global sea level rise. So even if there’s a lot to lose, the authors say, it’s worth trying to avoid whatever warming we can.

Any reduction in temperature rise will have a substantial impact on sea-level rise and glacier loss globally, said David Rounce, the study’s lead author and a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

Rounce conducted the research with an international group of glaciologists affiliated with research institutions in Austria, Canada, France, Norway, Switzerland, Britain and the United States.

The planet has been gradually losing glacial ice since the peak of the last great ice age, about 20,000 years ago. But there is still much to give. The largest amount of remaining ice is concentrated in the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, which, accordingly, pose the greatest threat of major sea level rise.

But along the Arctic and Antarctic, as well as on planets with milder latitudes, many high mountain regions also have numerous glaciers, where thick ice has accumulated due to centuries or even millennia of snowfall. These glaciers then accumulate more ice in the winter and often lose some of it in the spring and summer, feeding rivers downstream.

Human societies rely on these ice masses for water supplies, often heavily, as in the case of the thick glaciers of the high mountains of Hindu Kush-Himalayan region, sometimes called the third pole planets. Glaciers in this region feed water into massive river systems including the Indus and the Ganges. About 1.9 billion people worldwide depend on glaciers for water, the study notes.

In many cases, mountain glaciers are also of great cultural and touristic importance, such as Glacier National Park in the United States. The glaciers in this region of Montana are in big trouble, with their size and number declined since 1850, according to surveys and maps by the US Geological Survey. A 2017 survey of the park by the agency showed that its 37 remaining named glaciers had shrunk with 68 percent.

The study published Thursday finds that worldwide, this shrinking process, up to and including total loss, will especially affect many of the world’s smallest glaciers, those less than 1 square kilometer (.39 square miles) ).

The largest glaciers and densest ice regions, in the Arctic and Antarctic, will be more resilient as the century passes and temperatures continue to rise, research finds, melting and contributing to sea level rise, but not necessarily disappearing.

Alaska’s glaciers, for example, are a major contributor to sea level rise. This will continue, but some of the ice deposits are extensive enough and in places cold enough that they are predicted to withstand as much as 4 degrees C (7.2 degrees F). of heating. But this is not always true for many smaller glaciers in mid-latitudes in regions including the Alps in Europe, Peru The Andes and Peaks of the South Island of New Zealand.

About 80 percent of the world’s glaciers are less than 1 square kilometer, Rounce said. They are very small in terms of surface area, so when you think about future changes in a warming climate, they are very challenged to survive.

Basically, the new research finds that while glacial ice will continue at the poles as the planet warms, in temperate and tropical zones mountain ranges, it will be much more difficult. In such places, it is mainly the altitude, and not the long, dark winters, that protects and preserves the glaciers. And this ice, accordingly, becomes rarer as warming progresses.

The new study goes beyond previous research in looking to project the individual fates of all 215,000 or so. of the world’s glaciers cataloged and techniques added to calculate some of their special attributes. For example, and especially at the poles, many glaciers flow far out into the sea and even partially float on its surface. This means that they can be melted not only by warm air, but also by warming ocean water.

Meanwhile, in some mountainous areas, some glaciers are covered with dirt and rock debris, which, if thick enough, can insulate and protect the glaciers. But such debris is actually a weakness if the layer is thin, as the sun heats darker surfaces faster than it would with bare, reflective ice.

Glacier areas around the globe are quite different and have unique responses to climate change, said Christopher Harig, a glaciologist at the University of Arizona who was not involved in the latest research. So there’s been rapid progress in glacier modeling to really capture what’s going on in different environments.

The new study suggests a greater overall vulnerability of glaciers than previous work, particularly in lower emissions scenarios consistent with a temperature target of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius (2.7 to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). At these temperatures, the research suggests, glaciers could have a 14 to 23 percent greater overall contribution to sea level rise than previous studies.

It’s part of a pattern of the newest research findings ever more intense impacts at lower and lower levels of warming levels quite close to where we are currently.

Paradoxically, however, some experts see hope despite the bad news for the world’s glaciers.