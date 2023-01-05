Half of the world’s glaciers will disappear with global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius

Half of the world’s glaciers are fed by frozen reservoirs three quarters of global water supplies could disappear by the end of the century under 1.5C of warming, a study concludes.

Even if the world is successful in meeting its most ambitious climate goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius, glaciers could lose a quarter of their total mass by 2100, raising global sea levels by 90 mm.

The world is currently not on track for 1.5C. The research finds that pledges made by countries at the COP26 climate summit in 2021, which could lead to 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming, would cause entire regions including central Europe, western North America and Zealandia to almost completely disappear. young.

If global warming reaches 4 degrees Celsius, 83% of the world’s glaciers could disappear, the study adds.

In addition to providing most of the world’s fresh water, glaciers support unique ecosystems and are considered sacred in many parts of the world.

The research, published in scienceis the first to examine the potential fate of all 215,000 of the world’s glaciers using high-resolution modelling.

Speaking to Carbon Brief, a leading glaciologist who was not involved in the study described the sobering findings as the most comprehensive and rigorous analysis of future glacier trends to date.

Vanishing Deities

Glaciers are slow-moving rivers of ice that play a key role in supplying fresh water to almost every region of the world.

For many communities, from Peruvian Andes to Nepalese Himalayasglaciers are also considered the home and physical manifestations of gods that have significance beyond material value.

Human-caused climate change is already causing widespread glacier decline, with the rate of loss speeding up in the last two decades.

The new research uses advanced models to project changes in all of Earth’s 215,000 glaciers from 2015 to 2100 under a wide range of scenarios from a future where global warming is successfully contained to 1.5C to a world where temperatures reach 4C.

The results say that, if warming is kept at 1.5C, 49% of glaciers could disappear completely by 2100 with at least half of such losses occurring before 2050. Also, glaciers are projected to lose a quarter of their mass , causing the sea level to rise by 90 mm.

At 4C, 83% of glaciers could be lost. At this level of warming, glaciers are projected to lose 41% of their mass, raising sea levels by 154 mm.

Lead author of the study Dr. David Rouncean assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, reports Carbon Brief:

A key finding was that mass loss was linearly related to temperature rise and thus any reduction in temperature rise will significantly reduce glacier mass loss and its contribution to sea level rise.

Chart change

The graphs below, from the study, illustrate the projected change in total glacier mass (from top to bottom), area, number of remaining glaciers (%), sea level rise from melting glaciers (in mm sea level rise equivalent of sea) and surface – Average rate of mass change from 2015 to 2100, under a range of temperature scenarios (illustrated by colored lines).

These temperature scenarios derive from common socio-economic pathways for how global society, demography and the economy might change later this century. (See Carbon Briefs’ in-depth explanation of SSPs.) Projections are grouped by average global temperature increase by the end of the 21st century, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Projected change in total glacier mass (from top to bottom), area, number of remaining glaciers (%), sea level rise from melting glaciers (in mm sea level rise equivalent) and average rate of change of mass by area from 2015 to 2100, under a range of temperature scenarios (illustrated by colored lines). Credit: Rounce et al. (2022)

The chart illustrates how the proportion of world ice remaining on Earth is likely to decline rapidly this century under each temperature scenario, but is expected to become much more severe by the second half of the century under 3-4C of warming compared to with 1.5 -2C.

The map below, also taken from the study, illustrates which glacier regions will experience the greatest amount of mass loss and contribute the most to sea level rise from 2015 to 2100.

On the map, the discs illustrate mass loss by 2100 under different temperature scenarios (1.5C-4C), while the number represents the contribution of glaciers to sea-level rise (in mm) under a 2C scenario.

Mass loss by 2100 under 1.5C-4C (shown in discs) and contribution to sea level rise under 2C (in numbers) for glaciated regions worldwide. Credit: Rounce et al. (2022)

The map illustrates that Alaska will be the single largest contributor to global glacial sea-level rise by the end of the century.

Together, Alaska, the Greenland fringes, Antarctica and northern and southern Arctic Canada will account for 60-65% of glacial sea-level rise by 2100, the study adds.

The research notes that, in the Asian Highlands, a region that supplies water to at least 800 million people, the timing of peak glacier mass loss is likely to change, peaking in Southeast Asia around 2025-30, Asia Central around 2035-55 and Southwest Asia around 2050-75.

feedback

Projections for melting glaciers and resulting sea-level rise this century are significantly higher than previous estimates, the authors note.

For example, they note that their predictions of glacier mass loss under low- and high-emission scenarios are 4–8% greater than previous assessments.

Rounce tells Carbon Brief that this is likely due to several factors, including the team using a 2021 survey that detailed the acceleration in glacier mass loss observed globally over the past two decades.

This study provided high-resolution data on how every glacier in the world is already being affected by climate change, Rounce explains:

By calibrating our model with these data, we have a much more complete and detailed picture of today’s glacier mass change compared to previous models that used regional data or in-situ measurements from a limited number glaciers.

In addition, the models used by the team also considered many small-scale physical processes that could exacerbate or slow the rate of glacier ice loss.

This includes, for example, the presence of debris on top of glaciers, which the research found may reduce glacier mass loss in the short term in some cases, but has little effect overall by 2100.

In one part of the comment coupled with new research, Prof Gufinna Aalgeirsdttira researcher in University of Iceland AND Dr Timothy Jamesa researcher in Queens University in Canada, praise the level of detail included in the study. They write:

Providing model results in the context of policy-related end-of-century global mean temperature increases, the authors directly attribute regional mass loss, sea-level contributions, and glacier numbers lost to the consequences of meeting and failing to meet Paris. Agreements 1.5-2C temperature limit, and they tell a tragic tale.

Prof. Jonathan Bambera leading glaciologist in University of Bristol who was not involved in the research, also noted advances in the methods used by the study. He tells Carbon Brief:

This is the most comprehensive and rigorous analysis of future glacier trends to date. There are some sobering statistics, such as half of all glaciers will be gone by 2100 even at 1.5C. Based on current national climate pledges, the situation will be much worse with serious implications for communities that rely on glacial runoff for water resources.

Mountain people without mountains

In addition to the impact on water supplies, the loss of glaciers will also have profound existential impacts on indigenous communities living in mountainous areas, says Prof Elizabeth Allisonchair of ecology, spirituality and religion in California Institute of Integral Studies, who was also not involved in the study. She tells Carbon Brief:

“All over the world, glaciated mountains are sacred to the people who live nearby. [The findings] suggest that communities in mountainous regions will undergo profound and unprecedented social, cultural and spiritual changes as the mountain-dwelling gods and their blessings are perceived to leave these icy regions. When the locus around which societies are oriented disappears, individual and collective psychological disintegration and social breakdown often follow. Adaptation and mitigation planning must include responses to address such psycho-social disruptions.”

Gokyo glacier and lakes in the Himalayas, Nepal. Credit: Roger Cracknell 01/classic / Alamy stock photo.

The loss of cultural and religious identity from climate change is one aspect of loss and damage, a term used to describe how warming is already having an impact on communities around the world, especially the most vulnerable.

Calls for developed countries to pay for climate change losses and damages dominated discussions at the latest UN climate summit COP27, held in Egypt in 2022. (Read Carbon Briefs in-depth explainer on loss and damage.)

Dr. Pasang Sherpaan indigenous anthropologist from Pharak in the Nepalese Himalayas based in University of British Columbia, adds that new research has found what [Indigenous people] they have been afraid for a long time. She tells Carbon Brief:

The significant loss of glaciers means that we are not only witnessing a change in the landscape or a loss of natural resources, but it means that we are actively complicit in robbing the future from our children. What are mountain peoples without the mountains as we know them?

Rounce, DR et al. (2022) Global glacier change in the 21st century: Every rise in temperature matters, Science, doi:10.1126/science.ade2355