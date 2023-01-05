Children up to five in England target new careers programme career

Primary school pupils aged five and six will be the target of a new careers program in England that encourages them to think about future jobs early, the government has announced.

Children in Years 1, 2 and 3, aged five to eight, will be taught age-appropriate lessons designed to introduce them to and inspire different careers, training and skills about the world of work.

The 2.6 million initiative will be introduced in 55 education investment zones, or hotspots, where school results are the weakest, targeting 600,000 students in more than 2,200 primary schools.

Students will have the opportunity to meet employers and role models from a range of industries, try to raise aspirations and relate learning to future jobs and careers they may pursue.

They will be introduced to careers in the green economy, technology, engineering, construction, resource, creative industries, aerospace, hospitality and healthcare.

said the Department for Education (DfE). the evidence had shown that children began to form ideas about their future when they started elementary school, yet most career guidance took place in secondary schools.

As well as the primary careers programme, the DfE also detailed a new requirement for secondary school pupils to be more exposed to technical education providers so they know about alternatives to a traditional academic route.

Under legislation which came into force at the start of the year, schools will be required to give all pupils in years 8 to 13 at least six opportunities to meet a range of technical education providers, including apprenticeships, T-levels and the highest technical qualifications. .

Robert Halfon, minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education, said good careers advice was vital to opening up opportunities for young people from all backgrounds and creating the future workforce the UK needs.

The changes we are making to boost our careers program will raise ambition from an early age for thousands of children in primary schools across the country, while providing opportunities to unlock talent, think about skills, ‘engaged with employers and to discover different jobs.

Oli de Botton, a former headteacher who is chief executive of Careers & Enterprise, which will co-ordinate the early careers programme, said: Our new early careers program will give children career inspiration early in life. their school by connecting them with models and showing them how different subjects relate to jobs.

Education charity Teach First will help train primary school teachers in disadvantaged areas where the scheme will be introduced.

Dominic Wyse, a professor of early childhood and primary education at University College London’s Institute of Education, said the success of the initiatives would depend on how well they were implemented. It worries me that it can be terribly boring. There is a real question will it motivate the kids, will it motivate the teachers and is that the kind of push that is needed now?

Sarah Hannafin, a senior policy adviser for the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), whose members mostly work in the primary sector, said it was right that careers education should not be left to secondary schools.

However, she added: All schools should be given the resources they need to deliver quality careers education, but current provision remains underfunded. Schools will find it difficult to meet the increasing demands and expectations without additional resources to provide them.