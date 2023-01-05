China’s Zero-Covid Strike – The Market

China will reopen borders this month, after almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. officials announced at the end of December that they intend to lift mandatory quarantines for everyone, including incoming travelers, starting next Sunday.

It’s part of the pivot away from the country’s tough “zero-COVID” policy, which has had a knock-on effect on businesses and workers.

A woman received a COVID vaccine in Shanghai as China’s government began to move away from its zero-COVID policy, which emphasized mass testing and lockdowns more than vaccines for the vulnerable population. (Charles Zhang/Market)

Zero-COVID was effective. In the beginning.

It’s how Chinese factories were able to get back to work as the US and much of the world shut down in the spring of 2020. Then came the less deadly but more contagious omicron strain.

For 61 days this spring, I couldn’t leave my home in Shanghai without hearing a megaphone blaring outside my window directing me to pick up ration sheets or take another COVID PCR test. Some buildings were barricaded. Usual access to food and medicine was cut.

An outdoor vegetable and meat market in Shanghai required customers to take a negative PCR test within 48 hours and scan a QR code to enter. Many places across China’s megacities did the same. These requirements were lifted in mid-December. (Charles Zhang/Market

Nine hundred miles south in Guangzhou, Helen Su worried that her city could be hit with a Shanghai-style blockade.

I bought a lot of food, like instant noodles. My fridge was always full,” Su recalls. She has since stopped, “but I still stock up on enough food to last me more than 10 days.”

She said she and her co-workers were more concerned about the COVID restrictions than the virus itself.

China’s government says the measures saved lives, but when it came to vaccinating the elderly, it didn’t push far. only with 40% of people over 80 years old have given the third vaccine, which is necessary to prevent a COVID infection from turning into a serious illness. China recently approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; it is more effective than vaccines made in China, but only available to German citizens.

Su said her mother had underlying health conditions and was worried the Chinese vaccine could make them worse. Her mother consulted her doctor, who advised against the needle.

Following protests against the COVID restrictions, Chinese authorities began to drop some of these requirements, such as showing a recent negative PCR test and scanning the venue’s code blue. But the rules didn’t change immediately for restaurants, bars and grocery stores like this one in Shanghai. By mid-December, all restrictions for COVID disappeared. (Charles Zhang/Market)

Instead, China’s zero-COVID policy relied on relentless testing. In Shanghai, most places required a negative PCR test every 72 hours, while in the southern city of Shenzhen, it was 24 to 48 hours. A negative PCR test kept residents’ health codes green. These codes were scanned when people boarded a subway or bus and entered buildings or even public bathrooms.

If a case of COVID was detected in a business, anyone who had been scanned could be given a health code red and forced to quarantine along with their contacts.

In one compound in Shanghai, some residents resisted. Building management placed a megaphone at the entrance with a continuously recorded message: “Why aren’t you scanning? Aren’t you ashamed? Are you that short? What will others think?”

This megaphone announcement at a residence in Shanghai translates as: “Scan the site’s QR code to enter the complex. Everyone cooperates actively. Why aren’t you scanning? Aren’t you ashamed? Are you that short? What will others think? Is the skin on your face that thick? Your actions affect everyone.”

At the end of November, protests against the zero-covid measures broke out in several cities. In Beijing and Shanghai, crowds chanted, No more health codes! No more PCR tests! We want freedom! plus “No to dictatorship! Yes to democracy!” Some called for the end of the Communist Party’s rule and for its top leader, Xi Jinping, to step down, which is a pretty dangerous thing to do in China.

Meanwhile, the local media have hit home omicron and long-term COVID risks in the US But just three days later, a leading Chinese infectious disease expert, Chong Yutian, said there was no evidence of a prolonged COVID-19 in China. Two days after that, officials in the city of Guangzhou took off their masks before the start of a press conference.

It feels a bit like a new anarchy, independent commentator Ansel Li said in Shanghai, adding that the government had so much control over how people went about their daily lives.

Suddenly, mass testing, lockdowns and health codes disappeared.

You feel like society is back, Li said.

A busy vaccine clinic in Shanghai after the Chinese government lifted its zero-Covid restrictions. While the majority of the population is vaccinated, many had their last shot almost a year ago, and a significant number of elderly people continue to stay away. (Charles Zhang/Market)

However, there was not much time to celebrate.

Infections have increased, although their true rate is not clear. China has stopped publishing data on COVID infection since people don’t test regularly anymore. There have been a large number of fever and cough medicines. Hospitals are overloaded, such as crematoria.

Family members and friends must now negotiate the COVID protocols, which were taken out of their control under the zero-COVID policy. “If I don’t want to get infected, can I ask people around me to take rapid tests, wear masks​​​​​​​​​​​​ and isolate themselves when there is a risk?” Li asked in an article he wrote on WeChat.

Several people have posted about the chaotic reopening on TikToks sister platform in China, known as Douyin.

When the government insisted on zero-covid, you came out to protest. Quit zero-covid and run to the pharmacy to get medicine. Now, do you understand how the government used to protect us? said a bar consultant in Wuhan in a Douyin video.

There has also been backlash from those who argued that the zero-COVID restrictions stifled business.

The streets are empty. Nobody wants to come eat. This is the worst I have seen in the restaurant business in the past three years, said a restaurant owner in the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

Clearly there are people who miss the old zero-covid policy. Now that infections are on the rise, it’s up to individuals to protect themselves.

Additional research by Charles Zhang.