News Brief – Batteries International





Neoen begins construction of Blyth BESS 5 January 2023: Neoen said today that it had started construction of its 200MW/400MWh Blyth battery in South Australia. Blythe is one of seven new grid-scale battery projects across the country that will be support in part by financial support from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency. NHOA Energy will be the battery storage specialist for the project. Details of the battery technology were not disclosed, but NHOA manufactures a range of lithium ion-based energy storage systems. Blyth will be primarily deployed in combination with the Neoens Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm to provide 70MW of baseload renewable energy for mining group BHP. Neoen said the energy will power BHP’s Olympic Dam operations in South Australia. The construction period will take between 12 and 16 months and the battery will be Neoens fifth largest in the country, taking the company’s total Australian asset portfolio close to 3 GW in operation or under construction. BASF supplies the first customized raw materials for Toyota-Panasonic January 5, 2023: BASF has delivered the first batch of customized nickel-cobalt manganese (CAM) cathode active materials for high-performance EV battery cells being produced by the Toyota-Panasonic joint venture Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES ). BASF said on December 19 that its majority-owned company BASF Toda Battery Materials produced CAM at its Onoda calcination plant in Japan. Work to expand cell manufacturing capacity at Onoda to 45 GWh is underway and the increased capacity will come online in the second half of 2024. Toyota holds a majority 51% stake in PPES, which began operations in April 2020 to produce automotive prismatic batteries. Forster was named chairman of StoreDot January 5, 2023: Carl-Peter Forster has been named chairman of fast-charging EV battery technology firm StoreDot, the company announced on January 4. Forster is a senior advisor and board member of several car companies and a former CEO of Tata Motors and president of General Motors Europe. StoreDot said Dec. 6 that it aims to have its 100-in-5 fast-charging lithium-ion cells that claim to offer a range of 100 miles within five minutes of charging ready for mass production in 2024. Company CEO Doron Myersdorf said: Increasing the strength of our automotive bench is extremely important as we aim to build on our strategic OEM partnerships and encourage even more automotive manufacturers to independently evaluate our XFC 100-cells. in-5 and incorporate them into their electric vehicles. Giuliani joins the Sunlights executive team January 5, 2023: Gianpaolo Giuliani has joined Sunlight Group as executive director of commercial energy storage systems, the company announced in a LinkedIn post on December 29. Giuliani, a former director of global energy storage sales for GE, will lead a team focused on product management for the Sunlights ESS high-voltage portfolio and business development for global markets. He brings over 15 years of experience in renewable energy, management and hybrid generation and, since 2014, has specialized in renewables and energy storage. Sunlight announced on December 8 that it had agreed to a deal to buy a controlling stake in Germany-based battery maker Triathlon Holding, in a move Sunlight said would create a lead and lithium powerhouse to boost global sales. of firms in existing and new markets.

