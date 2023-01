CANBERRA, Australia Australia announced on Thursday that it will boost its defense capabilities by spending more than US$1 billion (US$683 million) on new advanced missile and missile systems, including mobile artillery missile systems. high American production, already used successfully by the Ukrainian army. In Ukraine, mobile, truck-mounted HIMARS proved crucial in enabling Ukrainian forces to strike key targets, including a recent attack on a single building that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers. The Australian government said its HIMARS would include launchers, missiles and training missiles and that they would enter service by 2026. It said the system had a current range of 300 kilometers (186 miles), which was expected grow with technological advances. The government said it had also signed a contract with Norway-based Kongsberg to buy Naval Strike missiles for naval destroyers and frigates, which would replace the aging Harpoon anti-ship missiles from next year. Citing confidentiality for security and operational reasons, the Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, did not provide a cost breakdown of the two systems or say how much of each it was buying. But last year the US State Department approved a potential foreign military sale, saying Australia had sought to buy 20 Lockheed Martin-made HIMARS and similar equipment at an estimated cost of $385 million. This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States, the US Department of Defense wrote at the time. Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power significantly contributes to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said it was important the military was equipped with high-level capabilities as it sought to deter potential threats to national security. The Albanian government is taking a proactive approach to keeping Australia safe and the naval strike missiles and HIMARS launchers will give our Defense Force the ability to deter conflict and protect our interests, Marles said in a statement. Australia and the US have in recent years become increasingly concerned about China’s growing assertiveness in the Pacific. Those concerns were compounded after China signed a security pact last year with the Solomon Islands, prompting the US to press ahead with plans to reopen an embassy in the capital, Honiara.

