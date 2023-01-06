MLB News: Pirates in race for top international free agent





According to recent reports, the Pittsburgh Pirates may land one of the top international free agents. In a tweet Thursday morning, insider Sung Min Kim announced that the Pirates and two other teams are in the running for 18-year-old Jun-Seok Shim, an international player from Korea. Spochoo reports that the Pirates and two other teams are in the running to sign 18-year-old Korean IFA prospect RHP Jun-Seok Shim. He also mentions that the PIT has been more aggressive in pursuing him. Shim is ranked no. 10 in @MLBPipelineIFA 2023 rankings.https://t.co/wxD0RouNww Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 5, 2023 Shim is Korea’s top free agent player, according to MLB Pipelines’ international rankings for 2023. He also ranks 10th overall on the list, joining Cuba’s Luis Morales as the only two pitchers in the Top 10. The young right-handed pitcher stands at six feet, four inches and weighs 215 pounds, and has been compared to a young Chan Ho Park. Shim features a four-pitch mix consisting of a four-ply fastball, 12-6 curve, changeup and slider. His fastball, rated 60 by MLB Pipeline, tops out at 100 mph and finds great consistency in the 94-96 mph range. Also rated 60, Shims curveball illustrates his ability to control pitches. MLB Pipeline says his slider and changeup are showing up and could develop into positive pitches in the future. To give more historical context, Shim hit the mid-90s on his fastball as a high school freshman. Meanwhile, when I played ball as a freshman, I dealt with team equipment. In short, he is a stud. Shim left last year’s KBO draft to play in the MLB, and while it’s unclear which team Shim will end up with, Kim reports the Pirates are the most aggressive.

