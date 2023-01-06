BurgerFi International Inc. and MAVI OnMyWay unveil in-car ordering technology at the Consumer Electronic Show January 5-8

Electronic Consumer Display is the first opportunity where industry insiders will experience the advancement of technology that connects fast casual restaurant chains and in-vehicle e-commerce platform.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., January 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BurgerFi International Inc . (Nasdaq: BFIBFIIW) (“BFI” or the “Company”), owner of the flagship brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, and MAVI.io will introduce new mobile retail network OnMyWay with demonstrations of its first in-vehicle restaurant partnership with BurgerFi at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Attendees will also be able to test drive other OnMyWay partners including C-Store Choice Market, and Everwash car services/car washes and others to be announced



Photo courtesy of BurgerFi



MAVI OnMyWay brings convenient shopping options directly to customers’ vehicle dashboard. In addition to pick-up and onboard options, the in-vehicle solution will allow passengers in any connected car to make payments, connecting the car’s interface and data to MAVI’s Mobile Retail Network. The market will feature top restaurants, convenience and grocery stores and more. Options take real-time inventory into account to ensure availability, as well as driver location, route, destination, order and payment preferences, and loyalty program memberships.

“Drivers appreciate the convenience of pickup on the road. The added benefit of being able to shop safely and efficiently from their cars to get the most out of every journey is invaluable,” said Carl Goodhew, BurgerFi’s Chief Technology Officer. “BurgerFi has deployed and tested technologies to keep up with evolving customer demands and remains at the forefront of innovation as part of its commitment to provide the best restaurant experience as it continues its aggressive expansion along the Eastern Seaboard. “

BurgerFi, known for its pioneering, technology-ahead approach to the fast-casual space, is MAVI’s first OnMyWay drive-thru partner and QSR Innovation’s lead partner. Mavi OnMyWay will allow hungry customers to grab food on the go, whether on the way to work or on the way home from dinner. For those with children, it’s a great time saver after picking up the kids from an after school activity. This way customers will have access to the freshest, fastest and best quality options.

CES attendees will have the opportunity to test the platform in four locations throughout the conference. Demonstrations will be held inside an invitation-only pavilion with Stellantis hosted by COVESA at January 5 and throughout the week by appointment on the road shopping trip at BurgerFi and other locations to find, buy and receive OnMyWay orders. “In today’s fast-paced world, consumers are looking to maximize their time,” said Cynthia Hollen CEO and co-founder of MAVI.io. “Thanks to the OnMyWay platform we are able to put retail in front of consumers by empowering them to do more with less time.” This first-of-its-kind restaurant partnership will allow more Americans to enjoy two nostalgic high-quality pizza and burger products from Anthony’s and BurgerFi, because not all pizza and burgers are created equal. http://mavi.io/For more information about BurgerFi and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com AND www.acfp.com.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFIBFIIW)

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and dedicated to serving fresh, all-natural, quality food at all locations, online, and through first-party and third-party delivery. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus beef no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi’s menu also includes premium wagyu beef, antibiotic-free and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and cream and concrete. BurgerFi was named “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice 10 Best Awards for the second year in a row, QSR Magazine’s 2020 Breakout Brand, #1 Fast Casual Brand of the Year 2021, and included on the List Priva Fastesting Magazine Inc. . Consumer Report’s Chain Feedback Report gave BurgerFi an “Angus Beef” rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report rated BurgerFi for serving “antibiotic-free beef” at all of its restaurants for the third year in a row. To learn more about BurgerFi or find a complete list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi app on iOS or Android devices for rewards and ‘Likes’ or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi is a registered trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

About Mavi.io

Founded in 2021, Mavi.io is the maker of MAVI, the in-car retail marketplace that powers OnMyWay commerce in consumers’ favorite connected cars. MAVI ensures that in-car shopping is safe, easy, fast and reliable by orchestrating recommendations, ordering, payment, confirmation and on-the-go pickup for consumers on the go, and the company is a member of the Automotive Systems Alliance of Connections (COVESA) . The OnMyWay platform connects drivers with a curated selection of retailers, restaurants, CPG companies, service providers and others, securely bringing the point of sale to the vehicle dashboard to support conversion, convenience, purchase new customers and loyalty for companies through a single integration.

