



Nova Scotia’s NdPleader says while she’s happy to see newcomers bound for the province, the government is too focused on immigration amid a housing and public service crisis. “If we’re going to bring vulnerable people to Nova Scotia, we need to make sure they have housing and services,” Claudia Chender said Thursday. “That has to be a first part of the conversation because otherwise we risk doing a real disservice and harm to people.” The province announced Wednesday that dozens of people will begin arriving in Nova Scotia this summer to begin working as continuing care aides. PProvincial officials visited refugee camps in Kenyain October 2022 to recruit workers and collaborate with a number of organizations, including the UN, to find people with skills and training. The Office of Health Care Professional Recruiting approved conditional job offers for 65 people, according to a press release issued Wednesday. On Thursday, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill echoed Chender’s concerns about providing housing and services to young workers. “We [also] we cannot take for granted that things will work if we bring people here. They need to be supported, they need to have places to live and they need to be well connected to our community.” Young workers are ‘part of the solution’: minister Nova Scotia announced a 23% increase in continuing care aide salaries in February 2022, bringing the top salary to $48,419. When asked by reporters about bridging the gap between wages and housing after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Immigration Minister Jill Balser said people solve the housing crisis. “So with our population growth goals, we’ve always been clear that we need people to help solve the housing crisis, we need people to help fill the job gaps in the shortages that exist. ,” Balser said. “So making sure we’re recruiting people to bring those skills here, they’re part of the solution and that’s what we need.” Nova Scotia Housing Minister John Lohr said he has been working with the Department of Health and Welfare on a housing plan and is “optimistic that we have all the solutions.” Lohr says he expects to have something to announce in the coming weeks. MORE TOP STORIES

