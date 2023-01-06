Ice Age signs may have helped early ancestors with hunting





Written by Hafsa Khalil, CNNLondon Lines, dots and other symbols painted in caves during the last ice age may be the earliest example of proto-writing — symbols that communicate a small amount of information like an emoji. Published in Cambridge Archaeological Journal On Thursday, the study shows that 20,000-year-old marks made by hunter-gatherers along with drawings of predatory animals recorded the behavior of animals “critical” to human survival. The markings — lines, dots and “Y” marks — were found in more than 600 Ice Age images on cave walls and portable objects across Europe, according to a press release on the research from Durham University, England. “We have long suspected that these sequences of signs found alongside descriptions of predatory animals were saying something about these animals, but we didn’t know what they were saying,” Paul Pettitt, co-author and professor of Paleolithic archeology at Durham University. , told CNN on Thursday. “(Behavioral recording) was of critical importance to Paleolithic hunter-gatherers who depended on them for survival, ie mating and birth, as animals could be found herding in large numbers,” he added. The findings also reveal that people in Ice Age Europe were using a calendar based on lunar cycles rooted in seasonal observation. According to Pettitt, there are more than 30 non-figurative signs in Paleolithic art, but study co-author Bennett Bacon — a furniture conservator and independent researcher who made the original hypothesis and discovery — looked at the three most common signs. A statistical analysis of a large dataset consisting of records of animals that lived in the time period, including aurochs (now extinct species of cattle), salmon and horses, allowed the researchers to match the months of the year in which species are included in separate species. behaviour, such as mating, birth or migration. The team believes the “Y” symbol stood for birth, and mating periods were illustrated by the length of sequences of lines and dots that did not contain a “Y.” They did not find any predictors for migration periods. Alistair Pike, a professor of archaeological science at the University of Southampton in England, told CNN that finding hard evidence of what European Paleolithic cave art means has “always been like looking for a needle in a haystack.” “(This) study is the most compelling evidence yet of a systematic understanding of the association of dots, lines and symbols in animals,” said Pike, who was not involved in the study. He added that the study showed how the number and position of the markings “correlate well” with the number of months between the birth and mating season of different species. Pettitt said other researchers had questioned why the study examined only three types of signs. However, he said this was “a very sound start” to unlocking more information, adding that “nobody wrote off (Jean-Franois) Champollion because he hadn’t deciphered the entirety of the hieroglyphs in one go” using The Rosetta Stone. The earliest form of writing in the world was that Sumerian writing created by people in Mesopotamia (present-day Iraq, Turkey and Syria), which dates back to 8000 BC.

