The African man is not the oldest person in the world at 146 years old

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the world’s oldest person and just celebrated his 146th birthday.

APS RATING: False. The person in the photos on the social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya as the posts claim. of The images are dated 2016 and depicts Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the age of 146, according to the photographer who captured the images. But Sodimejo’s true age has never been independently verified, and a spokesperson for Guinness World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat nor Sodimejo ever held their record for oldest living man or oldest man alive.

THE FACTS: Social media users started the New Year by sending birthday wishes to a man as he supposedly marked his 146th birthday.

Many of the posts featured a photo collage of a thin, elderly man in a blue shirt and dark shorts, as well as a birthday cake filled with number candles that form 146.

The oldest man. Born in 1876, he celebrated 146 years on earth a few days ago. Meet Mzee John Kiplagat, one Instagram user wrote in a post that has been liked more than 6,700 times since Thursday.

Happy birthday Mzee, one Facebook user wrote in a post that included the photos and has been liked or shared more than 116,000 times.

However, the photos are not of Kiplagat, but rather of Sodimejo, said Donal Husni, a photographer from Jakarta who shot the photos.

Husni confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday that he took the images on Dec. 31, 2016, when Sodimejo, who also went by the alias Mbah Gotho, or Grandpa Gotho, marked what his family claimed was his 146th birthday. – of.

At that time, a number of international news media reported on the partyheld in Sodimejos hometown in the Indonesian province of Central Java, with many people using Husnis photos.

However, the joy did not last: just a few months later, Sodimejo’s health deteriorated, he was hospitalized and eventually died at homeaccording to the news of the time.

But whether Sodimejo really lived until 146 was a secret he took to his grave. His Indonesian identity card listed his birthday as December 31, 1870, but independent experts were never able to verify his age as the country did not start keeping birth records until 1900, according to news reports in that time.

The probability of someone living to be 146 is infinitesimally small and highly unlikely, says John Adams, executive director of the Gerontology Research Group, which has been studying and verifying so-called supercentenarians worldwide, he wrote in an email. They will need to present very strong supporting evidence.

Indeed, neither Sodimejo nor Kiplagat have ever held the title of oldest living person or oldest person ever, Kylie Galloway, a spokeswoman for Guinness World Records, confirmed in an email.

Lucille Randona 118-year-old from France, currently holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest living person, as well as the oldest living woman. Juan Vicente Perez Moraa 112-year-old in Venezuela is considered by the London-based organization to be the oldest person alive.

Jeanne Louise Calmenta 122-year-old from France who died in 1997 is recognized by Guinness as the oldest person and oldest woman ever. Jiroemon Kimura a 116-year-old from Japan who died in 2013 holds the title of oldest person ever.

___

This is part of the PA’s efforts to address widespread misinformation, including working with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.