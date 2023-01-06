International
Family of Regina father who died of overdose feel ‘defeated’ after coroner’s inquest denied
Just over a year after Regina father-of-two died of an overdose on the same day he was released from hospital for treatment of a previous overdose, the province’s chief medical officer has issued recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The family of 31-year-old Shayne Turner had previously called for a coroner’s inquiry into what led to his death and say Thursday’s announcement is disappointing.
“We’re definitely feeling defeated as a family,” Ashley Turner, the man’s younger sister, said in response to the investigation’s denial.
Shayne Turner was rushed to Regina General Hospital after he was found unconscious at an Emerald Park hotel on Nov. 7, 2021, his mother says.
According to documents provided to his family and obtained by CBC News, Turner was hospitalized as an overdose patient.
Documents show that after medical staff stabilized him overnight, he requested to enter a detox program the next day. But with no rehab beds available, he was discharged with pamphlets on addiction services and a taxi coupon.
Hours later, he ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl.
“He wanted to live, he wanted to be here, but there was no help,” said Terri McKeever, Turner’s mother. “The system failed us.”
Last November, Turner’s loved ones went to the Saskatchewan Legislature, where they and the opposition NDP called for more support for people with addictions and an inquest into Turner’s death.
IN a news release on ThursdayThe province said late last year, the chief medical examiner reopened the inquest into Turner’s death “at the request of the family and met with them to discuss next steps.”
However, instead of calling an investigation, Chief Inspector Clive Weighill instead issued two recommendations to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The first is for the health authority to consider a formal protocol between Regina’s emergency departments and detox services, allowing emergency patients to have immediate access to detox programs.
The second is for SHA to give naloxone kits to people treated for drug toxicity or addiction when they are released from care.
“I believe it was more timely for us to make the recommendations,” Weighilltoldreporters after his suggestions were officially released on Thursday.
“It would be quicker to take them to the JSC rather than wait for an investigation.”
While she is disappointed there won’t be an inquiry, Ashley Turner said she hopes the recommendations if approved by the health authority will prompt action, after what happened to her brother.
“I want it to be remembered as the change in the system. I don’t want it to be just another number on a report,” she said.
The executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction in Saskatoon agrees that if implemented, the recommendations, while not new to many advocates, would be meaningful.
“Our governments need to stand up and say, ‘We’re not going to put up with these deaths anymore,'” Kayla DeMong said. “When we don’t do anything different, how do we expect things to change?”
In a statement, the SHA said there is a “working standard” to connect Regina emergency department patients with detox services.
The health authority said it is already reviewing the distribution and tracking of take-home kits containing naloxone, a potentially life-saving drug in overdose situations.
SHA also said it will also review the doctor’s recommendations, but this is expected to take “several weeks”.
