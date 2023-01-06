The CDC has tested sewage from airplanes amid concerns about the rise of Covid-19 in China









The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has done some very preliminary work to test sewage with airlines, Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said Wednesday. There has been growing concern among public health officials to increase monitoring for coronavirus variants amid a surge in Covid-19 in China. “I think they’ve done some early piloting of a flight, for example, testing blue water on one flight,” she said, adding that such a program could be expanded to test wastewater collections from multiple flights. or from a single airport. Freeman did not know where or which airline participated in this initial sewage testing. So they’re looking at it, and it requires some agreements to be made with the airlines and so on and then how and when to do that, but it looks like a promising area of ​​oversight for the future, she said. Of course, expanding wastewater surveillance is just another data point that can be useful and is a less intrusive way to conduct disease surveillance. United Airlines told CNN it has been in contact with the CDC and is evaluating our participation in the program. CNN has sought comment from the CDC and other US carriers serving China. US officials have been concerned that China is being truthful and transparent about Covid-19 data. We only have limited information in terms of what is being shared about the number of cases [that] are increasing hospitalizations and especially deaths, a federal health official told CNN last month. Also, there has been a decline in testing across China. So this also makes it difficult to know what the true rate of infection is. Starting Thursday, travelers from China must show a negative Covid-19 test result before flying to the US as Beijing’s rapid easing of Covid-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases. The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada are implementing the same measures. The Chinese government has warned that China will take countermeasures against the restrictions. China has insisted that its data on Covid-19 is transparent, despite its extremely low official figures, given the rapid spread of the virus and relatively low vaccination booster rates among the elderly. But the US, the World Health Organization and other countries have asked China to share more data. In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked China to upload more health data, a US official told CNN. The Biden administration is not planning, as of now, to impose any punitive measures against China unless it releases more Covid-19 data, a second US official said.

