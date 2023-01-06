No inquest into Shayne Turner’s overdose death, family disappointed

Article content
Despite a clarion call from his family just over a month ago, a public coroner’s inquest will not be called to investigate the fatal overdose death of Shayne Turner in 2021.
“We just want the system to be accountable,” Shayne’s sister, Ashley Turner, said of the decision.
The Saskatchewan coroner’s service reopened its investigation into Shaynes’ death earlier in November, following a formal request from the family.
Shayne died of a fentanyl overdose on November 8, 2021, after being admitted to Regina General Hospital the day before for a previous overdose.
Sister Ashley Turner said her brother made repeated requests to be admitted to the Regina Detox Center but was told there were no beds available. Instead, he was discharged, given a Naloxone kit and directed to contact social services. He died later that day.
Since then, Turner has tried to balance her grief with her determination to get answers as to why.
He deserves it and we deserve to know what happened to him, Turner said Thursday, regarding the families’ calls for an investigation.
Less than two months later, Chief Medical Officer Clive Weighill has now concluded his investigation by submitting two recommendations directly to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. An inquest will not be called, he confirmed on Thursday.
“I think defeated is the word for how we feel,” Turner said of the decision.
It makes me wonder what circumstances would have to happen to someone who overdosed in our community for an investigation to take place. Because if it is not my brother, who requires seven detoxifications, is released and dies within that day, then what (is)?
When asked why he chose to forgo a public hearing and go straight to recommendations, Weighill said he felt the goal of an inquiry into the facts and public awareness had already been achieved through the investigation and sharing Shaynes’ story with the family. .
They are not designed to find fault, and neither is the investigation, he said. I think we fulfilled the obligation of what would happen during an investigation and we did it very quickly.
He added that this is more timely than an investigative process, which can take months to sort out.
As much as we appreciate the recommendations for (SHA), they are only recommendations, Turner replied. If they are not executed, then it means nothing.
Weighill said his investigation identified a lack of open addiction beds as the core of the problem, the biggest gap for those in circumstances like Shaynes.
As such, its first recommendation calls for the SHA to consider a formal protocol between the Regina Hospital’s emergency departments and the Regina Brief and Social Detox Services to streamline admission for patients seeking the detox center and provide immediate access to the bed.
The second suggests that SHA review the protocol used when providing Naloxone kits to people being treated for drug toxicity or addiction after release, to standardize the practice.
While the Turner family agrees with the content of both recommendations, Turner said issuing them is not enough.
She said there are still lingering questions, such as why Shayne was released at all and whether there was a call to Regina Detox on his behalf. She believes his death was preventable if he had been given the right resources.
We weren’t looking to blame anyone, Turner said. We just want the system to be accountable, as a whole, because if there’s a loophole, a leak, or a broken chain in the system, it’s going to fail, and it’s not just my brother, it’s hundreds of other people.
In a written statement provided to the Leader-Post, SHA said it was reviewing the doctors’ report and recommendations for future surgeries and expects to issue a response within the next few weeks pending completion. A review of Naloxone distribution policies is already underway, the spokesperson added.
The medical examiner’s announcement followed preliminary data suggesting Saskatchewan is on track for another record number of overdose deaths in 2022, and an increase in the presence of fentanyl in toxicity outcomes.
Turner believes the decision to drop a public inquiry is a failure on the part of the provinces to properly recognize the seriousness of the overdose crisis. She said she supports the stigma around addictions.
“These deaths are being swept under the rug and it seems like people in power and authority are just seeing them as numbers and statistics,” she said.
Those numbers have people who love them, and they fell in love. They were somebody.
Opposition Leader Carla Beck hopes the Turner families push for accountability and solutions will spur action.
We have a mental health and addictions crisis in this province and 2023 must be a year of solutions, not slogans, from Scott Moe and his ministers, she said in a press release.
