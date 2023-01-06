No inquest into Shayne Turner’s overdose death, family disappointed

“We just want the system to be accountable,” Shayne’s sister, Ashley Turner, said of the decision. Photo by TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post

Article content Despite a clarion call from his family just over a month ago, a public coroner’s inquest will not be called to investigate the fatal overdose death of Shayne Turner in 2021.

Advertising 2 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content The Saskatchewan coroner’s service reopened its investigation into Shaynes’ death earlier in November, following a formal request from the family.

Regina Leader Post Headline News Sign up to receive daily news from the Regina Leader-Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of the Regina Leader Post Headline News will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem with registration. Please try again

Article content Shayne died of a fentanyl overdose on November 8, 2021, after being admitted to Regina General Hospital the day before for a previous overdose. Sister Ashley Turner said her brother made repeated requests to be admitted to the Regina Detox Center but was told there were no beds available. Instead, he was discharged, given a Naloxone kit and directed to contact social services. He died later that day. Since then, Turner has tried to balance her grief with her determination to get answers as to why. He deserves it and we deserve to know what happened to him, Turner said Thursday, regarding the families’ calls for an investigation.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Less than two months later, Chief Medical Officer Clive Weighill has now concluded his investigation by submitting two recommendations directly to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. An inquest will not be called, he confirmed on Thursday. “I think defeated is the word for how we feel,” Turner said of the decision. It makes me wonder what circumstances would have to happen to someone who overdosed in our community for an investigation to take place. Because if it is not my brother, who requires seven detoxifications, is released and dies within that day, then what (is)? Photo by TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post When asked why he chose to forgo a public hearing and go straight to recommendations, Weighill said he felt the goal of an inquiry into the facts and public awareness had already been achieved through the investigation and sharing Shaynes’ story with the family. .

Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content They are not designed to find fault, and neither is the investigation, he said. I think we fulfilled the obligation of what would happen during an investigation and we did it very quickly. He added that this is more timely than an investigative process, which can take months to sort out. As much as we appreciate the recommendations for (SHA), they are only recommendations, Turner replied. If they are not executed, then it means nothing. Overdose outreach teams were piloted in Saskatoon, Regina ‘I just want the stigma to end’: The Regina family shares their story of overdose and loss Drugs, prison policy explored in inquest into death of Kalin Holonics Weighill said his investigation identified a lack of open addiction beds as the core of the problem, the biggest gap for those in circumstances like Shaynes.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content As such, its first recommendation calls for the SHA to consider a formal protocol between the Regina Hospital’s emergency departments and the Regina Brief and Social Detox Services to streamline admission for patients seeking the detox center and provide immediate access to the bed. The second suggests that SHA review the protocol used when providing Naloxone kits to people being treated for drug toxicity or addiction after release, to standardize the practice. While the Turner family agrees with the content of both recommendations, Turner said issuing them is not enough. She said there are still lingering questions, such as why Shayne was released at all and whether there was a call to Regina Detox on his behalf. She believes his death was preventable if he had been given the right resources.

Advertisement 6 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content We weren’t looking to blame anyone, Turner said. We just want the system to be accountable, as a whole, because if there’s a loophole, a leak, or a broken chain in the system, it’s going to fail, and it’s not just my brother, it’s hundreds of other people. In a written statement provided to the Leader-Post, SHA said it was reviewing the doctors’ report and recommendations for future surgeries and expects to issue a response within the next few weeks pending completion. A review of Naloxone distribution policies is already underway, the spokesperson added. The medical examiner’s announcement followed preliminary data suggesting Saskatchewan is on track for another record number of overdose deaths in 2022, and an increase in the presence of fentanyl in toxicity outcomes.

Advertisement 7 This ad has not yet been uploaded, but your article continues below.

Article content Turner believes the decision to drop a public inquiry is a failure on the part of the provinces to properly recognize the seriousness of the overdose crisis. She said she supports the stigma around addictions. “These deaths are being swept under the rug and it seems like people in power and authority are just seeing them as numbers and statistics,” she said. Those numbers have people who love them, and they fell in love. They were somebody. Opposition Leader Carla Beck hopes the Turner families push for accountability and solutions will spur action. We have a mental health and addictions crisis in this province and 2023 must be a year of solutions, not slogans, from Scott Moe and his ministers, she said in a press release. [email protected] News seems to be flying faster at us all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep up. With that in mind, the Regina Leader-Post has created oneHeadlines of the afternoonnewsletter that can be delivered daily to your inbox to help ensure you’re up to date with the day’s most important news.Click here to subscribe.

Share this article on your social network