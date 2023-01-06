New cost-of-living credit to go to 85% of BC residents Thursday, says Ministry of Finance





Most British Columbians will soon see some extra money in their bank accounts. The latest cost of living credit announced by Prime Minister David Eby in November is expected to arrive on Thursday. The Ministry of Finance says 85 per cent of British Columbians will receive a full or partial BC Affordability Credit from the Canada Revenue Agency, which will provide up to $164 per adult and $41 per child. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says British Columbians’ budgets are already stretched and the loan will help combat rising costs. “We know it won’t cover all the bills, but we hope this small boost from the BC Affordability Credit will help take some of the pressure off as we head into the new year,” she said. As of November 2022, BC’s consumer price index increased by 7.2 percent compared to the same time in 2021. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says about 50 per cent of residents who receive the loan will receive the maximum payment of $164 for adults and $41 for children. (Mike McArthur/CBC) In November, along with the BC Affordability loan, Eby also announced a one-time, $100 BC Hydro loan. The municipal service says the loan was is applied automatically on customer invoices in December. The province says BC families will also receive the first of three extended BC family benefit payments on January 20. The three payments will be sent in January, February and March, providing up to an additional $58.33 per child each month. “We are focused on helping the people and families who need it most now and are in a strong position to continue that support,” Conroy said. In late November, former finance minister Selina Robinson revealed that BC was in a $5 billion surplus.

