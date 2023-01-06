British Museum, Acropolis Museum Closing the Deal for the Parthenon Marbles





The British Museum in London is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with the Acropolis Museum in Athens regarding the controversial Parthenon Marbles that have been in the English institution’s possession since the nineteenth century. According to Bloomberg, the two sides are close to reaching a loan agreement that would see a “proportion of the marbles sent to Athens on a rotating basis over several years”. The newspaper quoted anonymous sources as saying that British Museum chairman George Osborne was willing to display plaster facsimiles of the marbles sent to Athens and that a cultural exchange of artefacts between the two museums was being considered. British daily Telegraph went so far as to claim that an agreement had been drawn up. A Greek official said Guardianhowever, that there was still no agreement between the two museums and that they remained far apart on some issues. Also known as the Elgin marbles, the antiquities in question date between 447 BC and 432 BC and include fifteen metopes, seventeen pedimental figures and a nearly 250-foot section of a frieze depicting a festival procession celebrating the birthday of the Greek goddess Athena. . All were taken from the Acropolis in 1801 by Lord Elgin, then the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire. Apparently given permission by the Ottoman authorities to do so, he transported the marbles abroad and sold them to the trustees of the British Museum, which has held them in its collection since 1816. Greece since 1983 has actively sought their return, on the grounds that the consent offered by the authorities of a no longer extended regime is meaningless and that the items were taken without the consent of the Greek people. Until now, officials at the British Museum had been unwilling to confirm that they were in talks with Greek officials about the marbles, although it was rumored that they were. On January 4, however, a spokesman from the London institution said Guardian“We have said publicly that we are actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and as we enter the new year constructive discussions are ongoing.” ALL IMAGES

