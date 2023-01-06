International
Families express disgust after headstones vandalized in Mitchell
Joe Silvestrin can hardly contain his disgust as he looks at the fallen tombstone of his mother and father.
The damage is meaningless. It is an act of stupidity and hatred, he said.
Silvestrin joins a steady stream of family members coming to Mitchell, Ont. on Thursday to see if the headstone of their loved ones was destroyed during an act of vandalism at the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery on Tuesday night.
These monuments are very personal to people. “These are the names of people buried in this cemetery, and they have a personal connection to them, and someone has damaged it and been very disrespectful,” said Dennis O Reilly, a member of the cemetery’s board.
We all, more than 60 tombstones were pushed or broken during this inexplicable act of vandalism, which was discovered by a member of the church’s parish on Wednesday morning.
Dennis OReilly, Martin Verberne and John Gaffney, members of the St. John’s Cemetery Board. Vincent de Paul inspecting damage from vandalism on January 5, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
These 60 plus headstones belong to 60 different families. Every family has been violated, said Cemetery Board Chairman John Gaffney.
Police said neighbors told them a group of teenagers were seen loitering around the cemetery on Tuesday evening. Police are looking for security footage from people’s homes or cars in the Nelson Street Cemetery area to find the people who caused the extensive damage.
We know it would take some heavy equipment to help us out. Some of these stones are very heavy. We weren’t sure how much we could do this time of year. The ground is so soft and wet. There is a possibility that we have to wait until spring and that is unfortunate. If so, I would look into this for winter. Hopefully that’s not the case, OReilly explained.
The initial estimate to select, reinstall and possibly restore the more than 60 toppled headstones is $50,000, which OReilly isn’t sure yet whether insurance will cover.
In the short term, we want them to get back on track and deal with the money later, he said.
Headstones were vandalized at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Mitchell, Ont. on January 3, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
For now, the emotions surrounding the cemetery vandalism are still raw.
What goes through people’s minds when they do this. They didn’t steal anything to sell it, they just wanted to cause damage, and it’s not fair, said Martin Verberne, a cemetery board member.
This is a despicable act. These people live their lives and this is their resting place. In your place of rest, you should not be disturbed, you should be left and respected. This is total disrespect, Silvestrin said.
Anyone with information regarding this act of vandalism is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at the OPP website.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com.
